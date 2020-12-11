Vernon map
VERNON - Monday, Dec. 14, fire managers are set to begin ignitions on a pile burn project near the Vernon Cemetery. All projects are weather dependent and must first be approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information, contact Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Public Affairs Officer, Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or email tdavila@dffm.az.gov

