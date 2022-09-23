Late author Michael Crichton said, “If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree.” And, following an hour-long trip through the Pinetop Cemetery with 80-year-old Sue Penrod, you realize you are a leaf.
If you are not from the White Mountain community, and you don’t know the early history of the area, you may have at least discerned that names of streets and roads like Penrod, Niels Hansen Lane, Cooley Lane and others are named for early pioneer settlers who paved the way to where we find ourselves today.
The Pinetop Cemetery is a private cemetery located at White Mountain Boulevard and Penrod Lane, south of Charlie Clark’s Steakhouse. Heading south on Penrod Lane about one-half mile the road dead ends at the fenced cemetery, which is surrounded by occupied homes on each side of it.
The cemetery is on Penrod land which, according to information in the Arizona Memory Project, was land donated by Delbert Abraham and his wife, Merintha Altheria, after having buried their fourth son there in 1902.
Delbert was one of the 13 children of William Lewis and Polly Ann Young Penrod, who came from Utah as Mormon pioneers to colonize the Little Colorado River Valley. William and Polly settled first in an area northwest of Show Low but later in March 1887 moved to Pinetop. It was William and his sons who built Corydon Cooley’s two-story cabin for him. William and Polly, and many of their descendants, are buried in this cemetery.
The Arizona Memory Project states there is some controversy over the origin of the cemetery. It states, “Some members of the Adair family, many of whom are buried here, claim the land as donated by John Adair who married William Penrod’s granddaughter. Ownership of the land came under the county who turned control over to the cemetery board. Sue Penrod and Edith Wilson, board members are responsible for maintaining the cemetery.”
The small cemetery is still active but full, much to the dismay of many.
“There is no room now for anyone else but spouses of ones that are buried here,” said Sue Penrod. “Many are cremated and have their ashes with their mom and dad and then a stone is put on top of that. Families cannot have final full services any more. There is no more room.”
Penrod explained that in the early days burials were 4 feet in the ground. Later the depth of the mother or father’s coffin went 6 to 8 feet, and these days the urn of their children is buried 2 to 3 feet down with them.
According to a state of Arizona Historic Property Inventory Form for Cemeteries and Graves, which is included in the Arizona Memory Project on an inventory of historic Arizona cemeteries, the Pinetop Cemetery has approximately 230 graves.
Approximate is the operative word, for, according to Penrod, many graves are not marked and it is not unusual to discover an unmarked grave from someone who may casually state that a relative is buried “over there.” A number of tin markers are placed on such areas.
One such person mentioned one of his relatives was buried on a certain spot and Penrod immediately placed a huge rock on the area to identify where the grave is located.
Penrod has a book containing a vast amount of information about the cemetery graves to which she adds things as she discovers information. The book was passed on to her and she will pass it on to the next person when her time of handling the cemetery affairs is done.
Just as Penrod is the cemetery contact, Emelio Perez of Pinetop has been voluntarily taking care of the cleanup of the cemetery for 16 years. Perez does not charge the cemetery patrons but they take up a donation for him in appreciation for his dedicated work.
Cathy Penrod, for the Penrod family, seasonally buys and places flowers on the Penrod graves. Many families visit on Memorial Day and place flowers on their ancestors’ graves and when Perez cleans up, if a grave has no flowers, Sue Penrod said Perez will take some of the flowers removed during the cleanup from other graves and place them on those so they too will have flowers.
To the right of the cemetery’s entrance are graves for three babies, Sue said. No one knows the names of the babies but the one that is buried behind an oak tree is identified as the Snow Baby. That information was learned from word of mouth. It was relayed that the baby was stillborn and was buried during a time when snow was on the ground. All three of the babies are said to have been stillborn, which was not uncommon so many years ago.
Continuing on along the cemetery path, Sue proves to be a walking history lesson about so many of those who inhabit the graves – not just Penrods either. Her head is filled with so many interesting facts about those who lives were lived out on the Mountain. She will pass this information on to someone else at some point and says she has shared a lot of it with her daughter Karen Robbins.
Some graves have tombstones and others wood, concrete or small tin markers. Familiar names such as Henning, Nance and Adair are graves at the front of the cemetery. The Packer family, the Cook family, even former Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick’s father’s grave is along the path. Kirkpatrick was raised on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and graduated from Blue Ridge High School.
Another grave Sue pointed out is that of Edna Penrod, who was a teacher. She came to Pinetop on a buckboard from Iowa. She was married to Elmer Penrod, who died early in life of appendicitis. According to the cemetery archives, he was 36 when he died and Edna, who died many years later, was 86.
Charles “Charlie” Raymond Clark and his wife, Thelma Wetzel Clark, are buried in the Pinetop Cemetery. Charlie bought Jake Renfro’s Famous Log Cabin Cafe in 1938 and renamed it Charlie Clark’s Steaks, which became quite famous around the state. Charlie sold the restaurant and later Bill Gibson bought it from that owner. Thelma died in 1952 and Charlie in 1953. A wrought-iron fence surrounds their graves.
Louis “Wayne” Cook is the most recent burial at the cemetery. He died in 2021. Cook was raised in McNary and following his work with the mill there he and his wife moved to Pinetop and bought the cabins his dad had built. They named them Cooks Cabins. He went to work for the Arizona Department of Transportation and retired in 2001. He is survived by his wife, Dianne. Cook’s ashes were placed on top of his parents’ graves at the cemetery.
Cook, Gillespie, Earl, Freeman, Ison, Keno, King, Lee, Renfro, Stephens and Winn are only some of the names recognized or found in the Pinetop Cemetery. There are others unknown, but each one of them matters.
Whoever is buried there belongs. The feeling you are standing on hallowed ground is evident as you hear the stories and see the dates of birth and death or the very old and unmarked graves.
A lot of love, respect and stories of hardship and success are buried there. Those graves are part of the history of the area of the early settlers and for those of us who have chosen this area as our home, or a special place to visit, would benefit from knowing their stories.
Since the Pinetop Cemetery is private, though no one is charged for their plot of precious space, when things need to be done the board collects donations.
One issue the cemetery is currently facing is a water runoff from the hill. It is going to require culverts to fix the problem to protect the graves. Someone is willing to do the work for free, but everyone who is part of the cemetery will be asked to share in the cost of the culverts.
“The Pinetop Cemetery is full of love and memories,” said Sue.
Once the last spouse of those already buried in the cemetery joins his or her husband or wife, the cemetery will become what is known as a Pioneer Cemetery.
Sonny Penrod, Sue’s husband who owns Penrod Machine Shop, will then build an arch over the cemetery entrance that will say Pinetop Pioneer Cemetery.
Historic cemetery inventory forms for Pinetop Cemetery were filled out by volunteers with the Pioneer Cemetery Association as an Arizona statehood centennial project.
Sue Penrod is the contact for Pinetop Cemetery. Her number is on record with the town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
