PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Proud of the Phase I renovation of the Pinetop Country Club (PTCC) clubhouse, Board President Andy Munter had a long list of who’s who to thank for all the hard work which culminated with the July 17 grand re-opening.
PTCC, which is located three miles south of Highway 260 in Pinetop, was formed in 1965 as a private membership equity country club.
The club celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2015. The first nine holes of the golf course were built in 1965 and the second nine in 1967. The clubhouse came about in between the two golf courses — it was designed and built in 1966.
Last August the membership approved the $3.75 million project to update and expand the clubhouse. The bulk of the work was to be done while the club was closed for the winter, anticipating a spring completion and to be fully operational for the summer season.
On target with the summer season, and open for business, members and guests gathered to see the results of the project and seemed quite pleased with the updated environment. From the entrance, to the bar and the dining area which is complete with a high-performance kitchen with all new restaurant equipment, to the covered patio and beyond, the clubhouse aimed to please. And, even with the advanced updates of the facility, they managed to retain the rustic Alpine feel of the original clubhouse.
The culinary staff showed off their expertise with hors d’oeuvres as Munter called attendees’ attention to a copy of a club newsletter which bore the headline,“1400 GUESTS Make Formal Opening Grand.” No doubt, members and guests in attendance this past Saturday, some 55 years after that first clubhouse opening, are also able to call this clubhouse re-opening grand.
Prior to the formalities regarding the completion of the clubhouse, Entrepreneur Roger Maxwell, a former PTCC golf pro for the club back in the 70’s, and a retired vice president of golf for Marriott Hotels and Resorts, was recognized by the board along with his sister, Susie Maxwell Berning.
Berning, who became a frequent guest of the club over the years when her brother served as the club’s golf pro, is a retired golf teacher with the Nicklaus /Flick Golf School Division and a three-time winner of the U.S. Women’s Open. She will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame for 2021 along with Tiger Woods, Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins.
A timely surprise for the grand re-opening, Berning gave her flag to PTCC as a special gift saying she “has a warm place in her heart” for the club where she has played their 18 hole championship par 71 golf course many times.
Berning’s formal induction was postponed due to COVID-19 but will take place sometime next year.
Inviting everyone to the back of the clubhouse, Munter introduced the board — Margaret Maxwell, Jim Harper, Ed O’Brien, David Weekly, Zodie Weaver, Larry Cole and Art Porter, recognizing their tireless efforts on the fulfillment of the project.
Being diligent in recognizing all those that contributed to the completion of the project, Munter thanked city and county officials; Pinetop Fire District Fire Marshal Chad Berlin; Loft 54 who did the interior design and is still working with the club; Ginger Sommers and Shane Lohr of It’s Magic Landscape and Design, Tom Horvath of Redden Construction, the corporate partners at Troon, Country Club General Manager Joey Pickavance and all the staff.
Though Porter had been recognized earlier in the afternoon for his tireless efforts towards the renovation, the club offered a special thank you to his wife RoseAnn with a bouquet of flowers for her support of her husband’s time and dedication to the project.
Porter received two tokens of appreciation which obviously have stories to go with them. The first was a Garmin watch which Munter said was “for all the times you are lost on the golf course.” The second, a personalized leather jacket which he told Porter was “to keep you warm when you get lost in the woods.” And, as for the personalization of the jacket, it was embroidered to recognize Porter as a certified redneck financial advisor. According to Munter, though the club has a treasurer and a finance committee, Porter was involved in every aspect of the construction, thus the title.
Taking it all in stride, Porter proudly put on his jacket.
The grand finale for the re-opening festivities came with a celebratory ribbon cutting by the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce.
More information about the PTCC, its history, and amenities can be found at https://www.pinetopcc.com.
