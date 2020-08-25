PINETOP — Pinetop Country Club (PTCC) announced Saturday that their membership has approved a $3.75M project to update and expand the PTCC clubhouse.
Since 1965, the clubhouse has been a familiar landmark and hub for golf and outdoor sports, gourmet dining and membership activities in the Pinetop Country Club area.
The renovation project calls for a dramatic clubhouse entry, open-air dining, all new restaurant equipment, a high-performance pizza kitchen and a beautiful redesign of the dining and lounge spaces. The re-finished clubhouse will incorporate state-of-the-art construction technology and efficiencies while maintaining the rustic Alpine feel of the historic clubhouse. Membership will see the majority of the construction project completed during the winter months, when the clubhouse is typically closed, and the project will be targeted for completion in late spring of 2021, with plans to be fully operational for the Summer Season next year.
In his recent message to the PTCC Membership, Board President Andy Munter stated, “As I look to the future, I realize it is our time to plan for the generations to come and provide for them the same opportunity to enjoy an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie and provide the best possible member experience. After all the club has given to us and our families, this is now the right thing for us to do.”
This project is especially timely considering the tremendous interest and new energy surrounding the sport of golf this year. Golf courses and country clubs have set records in rounds of golf over the past several months as the COVID-19 environment has brought individuals and families outdoors to enjoy a fun and relaxing activity.
“This is a historic decision to extend the life of the clubhouse and all that it means to the community and membership,” said Joey Pickavance, General Manager at PTCC. “I wholeheartedly thank the Board of Directors, the members and all involved in this project for their foresight and selfless dedication to the future.”
Pinetop Country Club was established in the early 1960’s as the cornerstone of the Pinetop Country Club land development project and is located near the town of Pinetop, centered in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona. At 7,400 ft. in elevation, the mountain air is cool, and the golf course is nestled among gorgeous tall pines, aspens and some beautiful summer homes.
The current membership total is 439, with just under 300 voting members. A limited number of various membership categories are still available for those wanting to join. The club is owned by its members, through equity stock, and managed by Troon, based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
To learn more about Pinetop Country Club, visit their website at pinetopcc.com.
