Pinetop Fire District hosts Table Top Evacuation

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – On March 17 the Pinetop Fire District (PFD) held an evacuation tabletop exercise at Station No. 2 on Buck Springs Road in Pinetop.
The exercise, part two of a three-part program grant awarded to PFD by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), brought together some 40 policy and decision makers from a broad spectrum of agencies and organizations to develop, test and improve evacuation planing for the community.
PFD was one of 10 fire districts or departments across the country that were selected for IAFC’s Targeted Wildfire Risk Reduction Assistance Grant for the Ready, Set, Go! (RSG) Program.
The grant was open to fire departments operating in areas with a high wildfire risk.
The grant includes three key components: customized RSG guidelines, an evacuation tabletop exercise and a demo day.
The RSG guidelines are used as an educational tool to make it easier for homeowners to create their own action plan to help prepare their home to be able to withstand a wildfire and to prepare for evacuation before a need arises.
The evacuation tabletop exercise is designed to develop, test and improve evacuation planing in the community.
It is a simulated exercise that, with feedback from the participants, will provide valuable guidance for future evacuation planning in the community.
The demo day will be held in July as part of the annual Firewise Block Party. The event brings the community together to learn about vegetation management and home preparation. They conduct a defensible space demonstration which highlights smart practices in fuels reduction.
IAFC contracted with Craig Daugherty of Fire Edge Solutions to work with IAFC staff and PFD to help identify the strengths and weaknesses for the evacuation tabletop exercise.
Daugherty, founder of Fire Edge Solutions, has been involved in wildland firefighting for over 30 years and holds a degree from Texas A&M University in forestry. He has worked for the U.S. Forest Service. Idaho Department of Lands, New Mexico State Forestry Division and retired in 2019 as fire chief for San Juan County Fire Department in New Mexico.
He served with a Type 1 incident management team and is currently qualified as a Type 1 operations section chief.
Pinetop Fire Chief Jim Morgan said, “It was a very positive event which was very much over due. It brought a lot of our partners together — Forest Service, Public Works and law enforcement. We know what works. We now have to find ways to develop more sustainable communities and to be more fire adaptive – to understand where our weaknesses are and build on them to make improvements because it is not if, but when, and it is more and more so these days.”
Morgan referenced last year’s August Complex fire in California. It was the largest wildfire recorded in California’s history and it surpassed over 1 million acres.
“These wildfires are just becoming so much larger these days. Nobody knows when it is going to end. The seasons have changed. We do not have a season anymore. It is a yearly event,” said Morgan.
The first wildland fire assignment of the season for PFD sent its fire suppression module out in February to a new start called the Sighting Fire, 1 mile south of the Dub Fire, east of Pinal County, to begin the initial attack. While there fire personnel ended up working on three different fires.
On March 8, PFD assisted Timber Mesa with a brush fire on Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside.
“I wish more elected officials had attended because they represent our community. We need them to understand our White Mountains and that this kind of fire risk is getting worse,” said Morgan.
Arizona state Forestry is obviously aware. The Arizona state Forestry tweeted on March 19, “The community of Pinetop-Lakeside is one of the most at-risk communities for threat of wildfire. Over the past few days, folks there started the Firewise training process with Arizona Forestry, including how to properly conduct property assessments.”
More information about the Pinetop Fire District can be found at www.pinetopfire.com.
