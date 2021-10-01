PINETOP-LAKESIDE — In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, the Pinetop Fire District will hold an open house on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community members.
The theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” which places the focus on educating children and adults about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, their necessity and how recognizing those sounds can help save lives. Educational material on what to do when those alarms sound will be available, along with Ready, Set Go material.
There will also be some fun activities: a bounce house; obstacle course; static truck display; and a station tour. They will also be serving free hot dogs and hamburgers.
The National Firefighter Protection Association began sponsoring this annual event in 1922 and in 1925 President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance. It is the longest-running public health observance in the country.
Fire Prevention Week is observed during the first week of October in commemoration of the devastating Great Chicago Fire which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
The open house event will be held at Pinetop Fire District’s Station 11 which is located at 1845 S. Pine Lake Road in Pinetop.
(1) comment
Picture for Pinetop Fire District courtesy of Michael Rossi. Local photographer. Also date is October 9, 2021 from 10-2 thank you very much. Karen Robbins PInetop Fire District
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.