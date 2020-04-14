Pinetop-Lakeside Candidates Make Filing Deadline

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – In spite of COVID-19 being our main focus these days, there are those who made the April 6 deadline for turning in their candidate packets to run for the mayor and council positions up for grabs this year for the town’s Aug. 4 primary election.
As expected, Mayor Stephanie Irwin will run again for the two-year position of mayor. Vice Mayor Jerry Smith and councilors Kathy Dahnk and Jim Snitzer will run again for the four-year council seats. Sterling Beus will run for the two-year seat. The two year seat will bring back into balance the staggered terms which were eliminated in 2016 when the town chose six new councilors to fill the seats of their six-member town council. All are running unopposed.
The surprise is that Councilor Carla Bowen will not be running again. Bowen has been one of the most vocal on the council which has been running smoothly with its current team.
The Independent reached out to Bowen for comment but did not hear back from her before press time.
Sterling Beus was one of the four candidates who ran for the two open seats in the town’s 2018 election. Though he did not win, he did have a strong showing coming in three votes ahead of the fourth opponent who was Chuck Nicholson. Councilors Mazie Hastings and Lynn Krigbaum won the two 2018 seats.
Two other issues will be before voters for the Aug. 4 primary – changing the term of mayor from a two-year term to a four year term and the renewal of the franchise agreement between UNS Energy Corporation and the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
An ordinance was approved by the town council in May 2015 which provided for the direct election of the mayor for a two-year term. Should voters approve the extension, the direct election of the mayor for a four-year term would be on the ballot of the primary election in 2022.
Important dates regarding the Aug. 4 primary election:
July 2 – the first day to request an early ballot to be mailed from Navajo County
July 6 – last day to register to vote
July 8 – early voting begins
July 24 – last day to request for an early ballot to be mailed
July 31 – last day to vote an early ballot (in person at county offices
Any candidates receiving a majority of all the votes cast at the primary election will be declared elected as of the date of the general election without having to run in the general election. The general election is Nov. 3.
