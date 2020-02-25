Editor’s note: This is the second installment of three articles that provides an overview of the Feb. 13 work study by the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council and department heads in preparation for the town’s FY2020-2021 budget.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Creating the budget is a lengthy process all towns go through, and it is not possible to do everything. Town Manager Keith Johnson reminded everyone at the end of the first work study on Feb. 13, “There are things we will have to keep doing; (we will) keep our very big things, but get practical.”
Today in part two there is an overview of each department’s report, except for Public Works which encompasses such a wide-range of services delivered to the public that it will be addressed separately in part three.
The Feb. 13 meeting was just the first of many meetings to come before the budget is adopted. The next town meeting regarding the budget is calendared for March 9 – 12 between Johnson and Finance Director Kevin Rodolph and the department heads who have been asked to find ways to save money for the town’s citizens.
Community services
Under the direction of Community Services Manager Tony Alba this department “organizes and runs special events and celebrations, helps connect local organizations with each other and the Town, and manages public relations.”
Alba was the first department head to report and began with headlining the accomplishment of opening the Visitor’s Center last year. They hired Annie De Rosier as Tourism Marketing Director and later added Susie Anderson for weekends in the Visitor’s Center.
“AOT (Arizona Office of Tourism) informally recognized us for best practices for tourism,” said Alba.
Alba said the plan is to increase visitor traffic by getting people off I-40, and to develop a relationship with tour directors. They are working to market the region with the White Mountain Partnership who has incorporated Instagram into their plan. Strengthening their relationship with the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber, they have partnered with them on the next balloon festival. The chamber will add the chamber’s Red, White Mountain and Blue Festival to enhance the morning activities at the balloon fest by offering a pancake breakfast and a bounce carnival; there will be 20 balloons this year instead of 12; Sierra Propane, who contributed free propane last year, will do so again this year.
The Wall that Heals, a traveling Vietnam Veteran’s memorial will visit PTLS, the only town in Arizona to feature this event, in November. It is a $10,000 cost and $5,000 has already been raised. The Chili Cook Off will be expanded – they had to turn six contestants away this year; they plan to bring back a Bluegrass Festival which the area once had, and was very successful.
With the Ad and Promo Committee dissolved and its duties now under the umbrella of the town, Alba’s department will hold quarterly marketing forums which will be open to everyone; the first was held on Feb. 19.
The town’s new website, created by De Rosier, was set for unveiling at the Feb. 20 council meeting, and they will now offer a six-month marketing calendar. They are partnering with the Hephner Group. With the help of that group’s photographer, Chris Paxman, they are working on having their own high-resolution media library. And, to tell the story of the area, they are creating a monthly video series, the first featuring Councilor Lynn Krigbaum. Other video plans are to highlight Sunrise’s 50th Anniversary and the employees of Darbi’s Restaurant.
In conclusion Alba added that the area is mentioned on Channel 3 in the Valley a couple of times a week now, and the town has a weather camera on the top of town hall. The overall plan is to continue to market locally and off the Mountain.
Community development
Community Development Director Cody Blake’s department is tasked with protecting “the public through building code enforcement, including a thorough review and inspection process by providing code-related information to the community.” This department also handles licenses for businesses, special events, vendors and signs and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Completed projects for Blake’s department includes several digital upgrades for building permits, business licenses, special events and vendor permits to be submitted and paid for online.
The Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) grant-funded project final recommendations on changes to the town code and processes were completed.
Blake reported that for construction from July 1, 2019 to Feb. 2020 a total of 90 construction permits were issued compared to 61 for the same time frame the previous year; there were 21 new homes built and $141,143 was collected in fees.
Upcoming large projects include the Safeway Plaza remodel; tenant improvement of 17,000 square feet of office space in the Safeway Plaza and the Auto Zone purchase which will be building soon.
Blake said, “(The) Hope from the Pederson Group is that once remodeled, it will attract more tenants.”
Ongoing projects include the Dark Sky ordinance which has added more cumbersome requirements and is at a standstill; code changes to Forest Health and Fire Protection (CPAW); ongoing participation in the Forest Health Committee; Planning and Zoning Commission code changes to Titles 16 & 17- currently working on, and a move from 2006 Building Codes to the 2018 Building Codes.
Library
Manager Kendra Abel reported that the library has 14,402 registered borrowers and 130 programs to offer the community. People not only borrow books but use the library computers and attend library programs for families; among events offered, popular events include such things as a weekly story time, a teen’s club, an adult crafting club, etc. There are seven full and part-time staff and the library is open six days a week.
Police department
Chief of Police Dan Barnes reported the detective position has been filled with a DPS officer who has 29 years experience with public safety; two School Resource Officers (SRO) remain unfilled, one academic and one traditional.
Barnes added, “We are still down two patrol positions.”
Three new cars are coming in and the animal control and detective vehicle are up for repairs; through RICO funding, the department will purchase some new weapons; additional body cameras are also a need.
A special crime reporting module is slated for purchase in 2021 at a cost of $20,000, but can be financed for seven years; it will involve six weeks training; other software to advance cases is also on the horizon for next year.
With the recent Memorandum of Understanding for the Eastern Arizona Safe Task Force with the FBI, the department will be able to assist anywhere with major and homicide crimes; the department is also part of the Arson Task Force and the DUI Task Force.
The big news for the police department is their facilities. A modular building has been purchased to be added to the existing facility. The future building and expansion will be addressed in Part Three.
Part Three will be devoted to Public Works which encompasses a large part of the town’s budget. With 17 employees, that department includes the maintenance, rehabilitation, cleaning and improvement of all town-owned buildings, streets, and storm water facilities, maintaining Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex and Woodland Lake Park. They are responsible for snow removal, and now also the town’s IT (information technology).
