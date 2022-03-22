PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department recently announced in two separate press releases that it has received two grants, one from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and one from the Gila River Indian Community State Shared Program.
The director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Alberto Gutier, awarded additional grant monies on Dec. 12 in the amount of $2,550 to the Police Department.
The money is to supplement the cost of equipment needed by officers to assist in their investigations.
A priority of the PTLSPD is to remove impaired and aggressive drivers from the roadways in and around the town of Pinetop-Lakeside so the roads are safe for all citizens.
The additional grant money will be utilized in conjunction with the White Mountain DUI Task Force whenever it is deployed. The DUI Task Force provides impaired-driver and aggressive-driving enforcement to all communities in the White Mountains.
This extra enforcement would be limited without the assistance of the grants from GOHS, the agencies and the men and women who provide the enforcement on their time off.
The PTLSPD also announced in an April 19 press release that it has been awarded $40,000 in funding from the Gila River Indian Community State Shared Program.
The funds from the 2020 Gila River Indian Community State Share Program has allowed the Police Department to purchase 10 mobile data computers for its police vehicles. The computers will run computer software for computer-aided dispatching (CAD), records management (RMS), Arizona Traffic and Criminal Reporting (TraCS) mapping, GPS tracking and other programs to aid in handling public safety calls for service.
When Arizona voters passed Proposition 202 in November 2002 it set the stage for new gaming compacts between the state and the respective tribes.
Under Proposition 202, Arizona tribes reached an agreement with the state of Arizona to share a portion of their revenues.
Of their shared revenues, 12% is made available to cities, towns or counties for the purpose of benefiting the general public either through direct distribution to the local governments or in the form of a deposit to the state of Arizona Commerce and Economic Development Commission’s local community fund.
The Gila River Indian Community gaming revenues are used to improve the health and well being of tribal members, strengthen public safety, open up educational opportunities and address a multitude of other needs.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department notified the town in 2020 that the Gila River Indian Community had chosen to contribute directly to local government for its 2020 revenue sharing.
Police Chief Dan Barnes asked the Town Council for and received approval on Oct. 1, 2020, for the project submission for the 10 computers.
“We are pleased to partner with the Gila River Indian Community to improve mobile-data sharing and dispatching efficiencies when handling calls for service in Pinetop-Lakeside and surrounding areas,” Barnes said.
Barnes said the 10 computers have already been placed in the animal control, code enforcement, officers’ and detectives’ vehicles.
Barnes told the Independent that one of the advantages of the computers is that they are able to build citations in the field, issue them and have them automatically go to data and to the court systems.
“We want to thank the Gila River Indian Community for granting the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department this opportunity to outfit our patrol vehicles for this much needed equipment,” Barnes said.
