PINETOP — A local man is in jail on multiple charges of assault after allegedly injuring his girlfriend and discharging a firearm in a room of their home where there were also three children.
The children were uninjured during the incident.
Patrick Andre Gathignol, 41, of Pinetop, was booked into the Navajo County Jail Tuesday, Dec. 28 on charges of domestic violence-related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence-related criminal damage, four counts of domestic violence-related endangerment/Domestic Violence, prohibited possessor and aggravated DUI.
As of Thursday, Dec. 30 he was still being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that deputies responded to a home in the 3400 block of Mark Twain Drive in Pinetop Dec. 28 after getting a 911 call from the victim indicating Gathignol threw an object at her and that she and the three juveniles were trying to hide from Gathignol after a heated domestic dispute between he and the victim.
“Upon arrival, Deputies learned that Patrick had left the area and he was later located and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Deputies on scene conducted an investigation and it was determined that Patrick and the victim began to argue which escalated to Patrick allegedly discharging a firearm inside a room where the victim and three juveniles were attempting to hide from him. The victim was injured by an object that was thrown at her by Patrick. None of the juveniles were physically injured, Gorman stated in the press release.
Gorman said detectives also found several warrants on Gathignol for prohibited weapons possessor out of California, but they were non-extraditable.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse responded to the incident saying, ““Unfortunately this is another tragic case of domestic violence where children were involved. Domestic violence can be one of the most difficult situations to talk about and escape from. If you or someone you know is in a situation that is unsafe, please reach out to us or someone you trust for help. I am proud of the work of our deputies who responded so quickly and resolved the situation without anyone getting hurt. This situation could have been so much worse with the violent acts of aggression, impairment, and history of felonies in the suspect’s past.”
His horns are just starting to grow.
