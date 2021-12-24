The final draft state legislative district map breaks up both Flagstaff and the White Mountains, in apparent response to complaints that the previous version diluted the clout of reservation voters.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has been laboring to draw new congressional and state legislative district lines ever since receiving updated census data. The initial draft maps placed Flagstaff in a safe Democratic district dominated by voters from the Navajo, Hope and Apache reservations.
However, the recently released final draft map (version 15) further fragments several communities and counties. An earlier story by this reporter inadequately described that fragmentation based on a large scale map that didn’t show precisely how the district lines snaked through and around several communities.
The changes start by drawing the line between the reservation-dominated District 6 and the weirdly shaped District 7 right through the middle of Flagstaff, a university town of 72,000 and a Democratic bastion. It remains by far the largest city in either of the two state legislative districts, but cutting it in half will give it less weight in either district.
The meandering maps produce all kinds of unexpected results. For instance, Payson and Pinetop would wind up in Legislative District 6 – along with the bottom half of Flagstaff. However, Show Low and Snowflake would end up in District 7, along with the upper half of Flagstaff and at least five reservation communities.
This move appears likely to satisfy no one — a King Solomon-like solution that involves cutting the disputed electoral baby in half.
During hearings in the White Mountains and Rim Country, the overwhelming majority of rural, non-reservation residents pleaded with the voter-established independent redistricting commission to draw district lines that kept all of Flagstaff with the reservation communities. This would have created an entirely safe Democratic District 6 and a bullet proof Republican District 7, which would have included almost all of the rural communities in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
However, the Navajo Nation and a parade of people from reservation communities advocated a very different map. They wanted a district where Native Americans had a good chance of winning state house and senate seats. The Navajo also sought to leave Flagstaff out of the district — mostly because Flagstaff voters turn out in large numbers in the primary and so tend to choose the Democratic nominee in the district. The Democratic nominee is almost certain to win the general election in the redrawn district. To make up for losing the Flagstaff voters, the Navajo suggested putting small, White Mountains towns in the Reservation — dominated by District 6.
So the draft map strikes a compromise — cutting Flagstaff in half and drawing a meandering line through the White Mountains that leaves some towns in District 6 and others in District 7.
The revision from the first draft maps appears to have given considerable weight to the objections from the Navajo and Apache reservations, who blasted the first draft as a dilution of voting minority voting rights. The Voting Rights Act bars district lines that dilute the voting rights of minority groups — either by crowding all the minority voters into a few gerrymandered districts or by scattering minority voters throughout a lot of different districts, ensuring minority candidates have little chance of winning.
The US Justice Department in the past has concluded Arizona did just that — mostly in drawing district lines to dilute the clout of Hispanic voters. As a result, Arizona at one time had to get its maps approved by the Justice Department before they could go into effect. The US Supreme Court overturned that system — and also narrowed the legal grounds on which district maps could be challenged on constitutional grounds. Minority voting rights remains one of those grounds — which gave weight to the Navajo Nation’s implied legal challenge to the original maps.
Recent US Supreme Court decisions on the other hand, made it harder to overturn maps because boundary lines were drawn to favor one party over another — so long as they didn’t dilute minority voting rights or go too far down the gerrymandering path. As a result, political observers expect the redistricting maps nationally to favor whichever party has control of both the legislature and the governorship — which should give Republicans an advantage.
Arizona voters made it harder to do that when they created the Independent Redistricting Commission, which has a bipartisan board and is charged with creating compact districts, without regard to where an incumbent lives. The draft maps have left the current razor thin advantage with the Republicans in the legislature and with the Democrats in Congress. It has also resulted in only a handful of competitive districts.
So based on a detailed study of the boundary line between District 6 and 7, here’s where key communities are likely to end up. Assorted groups have launched an effort to change the final decision, which is due out shortly.
District 7:
(229,000 population: Includes
Williams
Flagstaff south of I-40
Munds Park
Happy Jack
Pine
Payson
Star Valley
Heber
Overgard
Pinetop-Lakeside
Eager
St. Johns
Part of Springerville
Alpine
Nutrioso
Tonto Basin
Miami
Globe
Superior
Kearney
Gold Canyon
Half of Apache Junction
Florence
Kearny
Mammoth
San Manuel
Oracle
District 6 Communities
(236,000 population – with 59% Republican advantage)
Show Low
Snowflake
Part of Springerville
Cibecue
Whiteriver
San Carlos
Bylas
Lyman Lake
Navajo Reservation
Hopi Reservation
White Mountain Apache Reservation
San Carlos Apache Reservation
Holbrook
Winslow
Grand Canyon village (south rim)
Havasupai Reservation
Hualapai Reservation
Tuba City
Page
Kayenta
Window Rock
