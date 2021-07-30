SNOWFLAKE- Weathering the annual monsoonal afternoon thundershowers and a Flood Advisory weekend forecast, car show enthusiasts still set up for the annual car show on Saturday, July 24 at Frederickson Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arts and crafts, a parade and more kicked off the annual two day Pioneer Days events which honors the area's rich pioneer history and brings family and friends together each year. 

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Barbara Bruce is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering arts and entertainment on the Mountain and the Pinetop-Lakeside town government.

