SHOW LOW — In 2019, staff began working with Unlimited Play on plans to construct an inclusive play space in Show Low. Unlimited Play is a non-profit group that specializes in helping communities understand the need for and help raise funds for building inclusive play spaces for children of all abilities. Unlimited Playbuilds universally accessible playgrounds to promote health and wellness while transforming communities by providing the freedom of play for all children and families.
After taking an inventory of and discussions about existing play spaces and recreation sites in Show Low, staff approached the city council with the idea to build an inclusive play space, with both a playground and splash pad, at Frontier Park located at 660 N. 9th Place.
The Show Low City Council committed $200,000 toward the roughly $1.2 million play space pricetag at Frontier Park. Staff, along with assistance from Unlimited Play and a committee of dedicated community leaders, is currently meeting and strategizing regarding local and national fundraising efforts to make the inclusive play space at Frontier Park a reality.
After hearing about the city’s plan to construct an inclusive play space, city staff continues to work with the playground committee to acquire grants and more donations for the project.
The City of Show Low estimates this project will take around two years to complete. The playground will be geared toward inclusive play but, at the same time, will incorporate graduated complexity into the design to accommodate all children, not just the disabled, thereby providing a satisfying play experience for everyone.
The play space will not take up field space at Frontier Park. There may be a slight realignment of the fencing along the south side of the fields; however, all team play surfaces will remain for the multiple sports and recreational events that take place there.
Anyone who would like to know more about or donate to the inclusive play space at Frontier Park is encouraged to call Jay Brimhall at 928-532-4014.
For more information about Unlimited Play visit their website at www.unlimitedplay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.