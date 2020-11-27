SHOW LOW — ARIZONA@WORK Northeastern Arizona and the Northeastern Arizona Community Resource Network (NACRN), a local non-profit, are partnering to increase access to workforce development services throughout the region. As part of this effort, they are moving the Show Low ARIZONA@WORK Job Center to better serve job seekers in the region.
Previously, the ARIZONA@WORK Job Center was housed within the Show Low DES Office. The new Job Center is in the Meadow View Plaza, 1500 S. White Mountain Road, Suite 401B in the space next to Arizona Dermatology.
An open house was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. but was canceled as a precaution against COVID-19. The new Job Center is focused on employment and training programs and is designed to aid unemployed and underemployed individuals. There will be assistance for job search and ARIZONA@WORK also has programs for jobseekers who want to gain additional training and skills to find a career pathway that provides a comfortable living for them and their families.
Meanwhile, NACRN continues to move forward with plans of opening a much larger empowerment center that will help connect individuals and families to resources that elevate them to self-sufficiency. The community-based Empowerment Center will be located at 776 East McNeil in Show Low.
The Center, which was originally a school and most recently housed the Navajo County courts, will provide a spectrum of services and programs for families within Northeastern Arizona. At a minimum, the Center will have job training, financial stability programs, parent/child programs, wrap-around services and co-working space.
The Center’s innovative programming will continually adapt to the needs of the community. The empowerment center will be showcased during the ARIZONA@WORK job center opening and NACRN is currently looking for additional partners and support for this much needed resource. There are a variety of ways that individuals, businesses, and organizations can be involved.
As part of its efforts to raise the funding necessary to rehab the 16,500 square foot building that will house the empowerment center, NACRN will also be hosting a 12 days of Christmas gift basket silent auction that will showcase items donated from local business and, on Dec. 2, the organization will be participating in Giving Tuesday across our social media platforms.
For more information, call at 928-279-1434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.