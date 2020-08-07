PINETOP-LAKESIDE – According to a former key member of the Save Our Digester group who is unable to come forward at this time, rumor on the street has it that the agricultural equipment purchased in 2019 to replace the digester is not working and the digester has been brought back to do the job of composting. The member also says the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District (PLSD) does not have enough cardboard for the digester and, Jacques Marsh has solids floating in it.
The concern over putting the once state-of-the-art composting medium out to pasture began in November 2019 with an item listed on the board’s November agenda, “Discussion and possible action regarding the Rotary Biomixer and the demolition of or possible sale of equipment.”
That item circulated through the community and served as the catalyst for a completely filled board room for the Dec. 11 board meeting. Concerned citizens came to listen and to be heard.
A Save Our Digester (SOD) group formed and at the crux of their formation was the question to the PLSD was, “Why is a machine that was designed to last 25 years needing $200,000 to $270,000 in repairs, and why, with 40 percent lifespan left, was it being put out to pasture, so-to-speak.”
Though the Jan. 8 board meeting was canceled due to no business for the agenda, and was un-cancelled at a board member’s request for transparency, District Manager Dave Smith provided a history and update on the digester to explain the consideration of the agricultural equipment which has already been purchased for use. Even so, the answers were not sufficient for most of the SOD group.
Following the Jan. 8 meeting, with the newly purchased agricultural equipment in place and being tested, local digester and compost advocate Donna Wastchak-Shurwin arranged two tours of the wastewater treatment plant, digester and facility for Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.
Three people showed up for the first tour and six for the second.
Both tours, led by Smith, provided somewhat of a biology and chemistry lesson regarding wastewater treatment and composting.
Smith explained that the treatment plant, which is what they are really in business for, has 150 miles of pipe and 20 lift stations that it goes through before it gets to the Lakeside facility. There the plant treats around 1.0 million gallons per day which it releases into the Jacques Marsh on Penrod Road, owned by the Forest Service. Through an agreement with the Department of Agriculture, PLSD has constructed a number of ponds that have created the wetlands.
Responding to the alleged issue regarding the digester and the ag equipment, Smith’s immediate off-the-cuff comment — reiterated in an later email was, “Interesting. The facts are, which can be verified by the staff that operates both methods, is that the ag equipment requires half the labor, produces same quality (actually better). The down side is that it doesn’t require near the amount of cardboard and paper, so this gives us more cardboard and paper then we need and this is why the ‘digester’ is (now being) used, he said.
Also worth noting is that we get wood chips with pine needles mixed in and that cannot be used in the ‘digester’ because it creates balls, but not so in the ag equipment.
“So the big question is, if we are only interested in recycling cardboard and paper and not about economics or the environment and not about treating the sludge, then the ‘digester’ works fine. We have never run out of cardboard and paper, the problem is we get too much in my opinion. We have become the dumping ground for stuff referred to as paper/cardboard or stuff similar. We still get plastics and other material that regardless of the process is a problem,” he said.
The material is cleaner since stopping some “recycle bins” from coming into our facility.
Too bad your sources of information are more interested in creating controversy then they are in looking at the facts. Again, the purpose that the District was formed was too collect and treat wastewater to help protect the environment.
“I never said it didn’t work or does not do the same basic thing.”
As to the alleged issues with Jacques Marsh, Smith said that since they do not have a supervisor at this time, he has been paying extra special attention to the water. A creature of routine, Smith says the first thing he does each day when he arrives, before he interacts with others, is to walk out and look at the clarity of the water.
He said, “Whether it is cloudy or not sets the tone for the day. There have been times when our plant has been upset with solids – have gone to the marsh,” continued Smith, “but if there is any waste water plant or manufacturing plant that says it has not had issues, they are lying. I am not in every place every day, but if someone knows of a problem, they need to tell us.”
Smith was going to head immediately to the marsh to investigate the allegation. He said that he was there two weeks ago and got out and looked and saw no problem. He also said that if it is true, it is a concern, but their lab results, which they check, “are pretty darn good.”
Smith headed out to the marsh on Aug. 5 and returned with photographs and the following comment: “I went out to the Marsh and there is a lot of duck weed and algae, but the water is clear and no signs of solids. I think the first picture (I took) is from our Clarifier, that water leaving has chlorine added to it and is pumped to the Marsh. The water clarity is pretty good.”
"According to a former key member of the Save Our Digester group who is unable to come forward at this time, rumor on the street has it..."
How about this? According to me, this isn't news!
Bring us facts, not some unsupported anonymous half-allegations that 99% of your readers don't care about.
