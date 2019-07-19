HEBER — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a man who robbed the Circle K convenience store in Heber early morning hours of Saturday, July 13.
Sheriff David Clouse said they have a surveillance camera photo of the suspect, but “have no clue” who it is or where he may be as of Monday morning July 15.
Clouse said he considers the suspect armed and dangerous and asks anyone who sees anything or anyone that they feel concerned about to call the NCSO at 928-524-4050 or Wetip at 1-800-782-7463.
The photo of the suspect can be seen on the NCSO Facebook page and shows a man with a short beard and mustache, a dark baseball cap with a logo, possibly an “A” on the front, shorts, black socks and a dark hoodie with a logo on the front.
Clouse said the man walked into the store in the early morning hours of July 13, got a drink, then demanded cash from the clerk, who gave it to him.
“It was pretty simple,” Clouse said.
The suspect then left the store in an unknown direction.
Clouse said the clerk did the right thing.
“I would think about yourself. Human life is far more valuable than any money or anything else,” Clouse said of the clerk’s actions when confronted by the robber.
