PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A small fire near Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside that burned less than one acre (.59) on Monday, March 8, raised awareness and possibly anxiety about an early fire season.
The fire, aptly named the Porter Mountain Fire, spread to US Forest Service land and out towards Porter Mountain Road.
The fire also spotted about 60 feet across Porter Mountain Road and outside of Porter Mountain Estates which is a significant sign as to the fuel moisture conditions (dry), according to Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Assistant Chief Randy Chevalier.
TMFMD deployed Engine 13, Tender 13, Brush 13, Engine 15, Battalion 11, Fire 11, Fire 16, Training Captain 16, Engine 11, Brush 11 to the Porter Mountain Fire. The Pinetop Fuels Crew and Vernon Tender 251 assisted TMFMD in the effort.
“We brought them in to help support the effort with additional water supply and man power,” said Chevalier.
The fire was the result of a slash pile being burned the day before that reignited in the high winds.
Crews were able to hold the main fire to .59 acres and the spot fire at about a 10’ X 10’ area.
“This fire was a reminder that our wildland fire potential is significant this year,” said Chevalier.
