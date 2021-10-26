Precious Perez crowned Miss White Mountain Apache Queen

WHITERIVER — The 69th Miss White Mountain Apache Queen Virtual Pageant took place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Hon-Dah Resort-Casino and Conference Center. And, after a year of her own reign, 2020-2021 Queen MakanaLani Pike relinquished her crown to Precious Perez.
Last year the pageant was live streamed via Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood’s Facebook page due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with the delta variant present, a decision was made to hold a second virtual pageant.
There were only two contenders for the title this year, Perez and Kailee Ethelbah, both 20 years of age. Even with only two contestants it took almost two hours for the pageant show and for the judges to select the winner.
Prior to the big announcement of the winner, the awards for Best Talent, Most Photogenic, Best Essay, Miss Congeniality and Best Bread were announced. Perez won Best Talent, Most Photogenic and Best Essay. Ethelbah won Best Bread and they tied for Miss Congeniality.
Precious Autumn Perez is a 2019 graduate of Alchesay High School. She is a White Mountain Apache and Menominee from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Kashina, Wisconsin. Her father is Anthony Perez and her mother Roberta Nachu. She said she loves family and helping her people. She also loves fly fishing. She served on the White Mountain Apache Youth Council and attended many activities and conferences including Unity and the inauguration and ball of Lee-Gatewood.
Perez’s platform: “Sustaining the Apache culture and tradition by educating our youth on the importance of our Apache elders. Our elders hold the knowledge of ways of life, beliefs, prayers and language.”
In her introduction Perez asked everyone “to mask up, follow the EOC and CDC guidelines and to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”
She said, “I am going to leave you with this: To continue to pray. Prayer is what has gotten us this far and is what will get us through this pandemic.”
Ethelbah is currently employed with the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT). Following graduation from high school she worked with WMAT Game and Fish and was part of the Arizona Conservation Corps. Her parents are Lonnie Ethelbah and Kimberly Begolin. It is her plan to pursue her dream as a forestry worker.
Ethelbah, as first attendant, is part of the Queen’s Court and Perez and Ethelbah were presented with a multitude of gifts.
Both the queen and her attendant, as well as their families, are ambassadors of WMAT.
Pike was recognized by Lee-Gatewood for the outstanding job she did in representing the Tribe during this last year and she, too, was presented with parting memorial gifts which included a plaque acknowledging her reign as 2020-2021 WMAT Queen.
Lee-Gatewood thanked all of the people who were instrumental in the preparation and success of the pageant.
With the pageant drawing to a close, Perez was invited to perform her first duty in her new role as Queen. She offered the benediction without hesitation and with the confidence of a queen.
