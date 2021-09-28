WHITERIVER — The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Apache Agency Fire Management in coordination with the White Mountain Apache Tribe are planning prescribed burning treatment in multiple burn units this fall and winter. Several burn units are targeted to be treated by either pile burning or broadcast burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
Just like last year, fire staff will focus on burn units in the east and southeastern portion of Reservation that are away from Communities to mitigate smoke. They will work to ensure smoke management is addressed to be least impactful to the public as possible while still implementing prescribed burning under the right conditions. Firefighters will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety measures while conducting the burn activities.
Frequent, low-intensity fire removes accumulated fuels and recycles nutrients in the soils to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat. A healthier forest is a safer forest for firefighters and residents when wildfires inevitably occur. These small, prescribed fires will help reduce fuel accumulation from logging and thinning projects, decrease the risk of high intensity wildfire, protect watersheds and improve the safety of the communities around them.
Prescribed burning activity is dependent upon the availability of fire personnel, weather conditions, fuel moisture levels and smoke management. Location and timing of burns will be identified on a weekly basis. Fire personnel are scouting potential burn units in the upcoming weeks to identify which areas they will begin treatment. If conditions are favorable the next update will be on Friday, October 8, 2021 with exact locations of areas to be treated. If conditions are not favorable, then the next news release will be at least two days prior to treatment.
If you have any questions regarding our upcoming prescribed burning efforts, you can call Candy Lupe, Public Information Officer at (928) 205-5662 or you can log onto BIA Fort Apache Fort Apache Agency’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt.
