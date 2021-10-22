TAYLOR — “A treasure trove for genealogists, the ‘Taylor, Arizona Family Historical Photos and Early Life in Taylor’ collections are two of many upcoming collections from the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation” said Katie Hobbs, Arizona Secretary of State in a press release last month.
Hobbs added that “nearly 1,000 photographs and scrapbook pages make up these collections, highlighting members of the small northern Arizona communities of Taylor, Shumway and Snowflake. Images of local buildings, notable leaders, and families provide a look into the history and development of these small towns from 1878 through 1978.”
Bob Cole, president of the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation said “these collections show residents of the community from the earliest settlers in 1878 to those living here 100 years later. The photographs were submitted by town residents as part of the centennial celebration and organized by Mrs. Ida Webb into a book titled ‘Taylor Arizona, a historical review, 1878-1978’, by Ida Allen Webb (ed. Arvin Palmer).”
Cole explained that much of the work related to making searchable databases a reality so people can learn about their heritage, was performed by service missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The problem is that we have a lot of written information, but it’s not readily available unless people know where to look in a certain book. Many books give incredible insight to what happened in the past, but unless you know where to look, it’s like a needle in the haystack. That is the subject of the Secretary of States’ press release, most things are now searchable by name.
During the last 10 years, the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation has restored five sites: the Shumway school house, the Margaret Hancock McCleve log cabin, the Standifird home, the Pioneer and Taylor museums, a Veteran’s Memorial and the development of displays, collections and activities. Cole proudly stated that “restoration workers did some wonderful things with the old Shumway school house to keep it from falling down. They ran rods across the front and the back. So there’s these 50-foot long steel rods with plates on the outside that pull it together, up near the top.”
Cole said that there are major purposes to preserve these old buildings, in part, because “there’s some buildings that were torn down. It’s a shame that we don’t still have them. Now our focus is to keep them up to date, and it seems like it never ends.”
In 1880, Charles Shumway erected a grist mill in Shumway. Unfortunately, according to Cole, some foundation stones are all that is left and there’s a house built right there now. The grist mill was used for all kinds of grain. People from all over brought their grain to have it milled into flour or feed. There was also a grist mill in Snowflake for many years. It’s where Hector’s Feed is today, by the old railroad bed. Now, there’s nothing left of that one either. They don’t even know where the grinding wheels are.
Cole would like everyone to know that “museums are to share the past. We hope we can learn from the challenges and successes of our predecessors, and our museums are here to share those stories. We want the exhibits to be inspiring and thought provoking. Our tour guides give some context to help bring them to life, but we are adding very brief notes to help a visitor perceive an artifact’s importance in a few seconds. For example, the full sized mannequin of a Native American is nice, but it takes on meaning when one knows there were active settlements, possibly including 2-story pueblos, in Taylor and Shumway, with more in the surrounding communities. What might be perceived as a nice old drum comes to life when one learns where it has been, with only a glance at a note.”
The Shumway school house, the Margaret Hancock McCleve log cabin and the Standifird home are available for tours by calling the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331.
The Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation became a functioning organization in 1992 but was not incorporated until 1997. Prior to that time it was a part of the Navajo County Historical Society but its participation was limited. The mission of the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation is to foster activities that will preserve and enhance the heritage of Taylor and Shumway and the surrounding areas.
The Arizona Memory Project is very large database of anything related to Arizona history. To view the 1000 photographs from this area, which are part of the Arizona Memory Project, go to the website https://taylorazmuseum.com and choose ‘Click To See Photos Of Residents In 1978 And The First Century Of Taylor’ or visit http://go.azsos.gov/tshf. For more about the Arizona Memory Project, email azmemory@azlibrary.gov.
