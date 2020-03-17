APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES - The Presidential Preference Election will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
If you have questions about Navajo County polling places, ballot drop off and voting in general, call 928-524-4192 or visit the website: www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Voter-Information
If you have questions about Apache County polling places, ballot drop off and voting in general, call 928-337-7537 or visit the website: http://www.co.apache.az.us/elections/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.