Cody Joseph Reidhead has signed a plea agreement mere weeks after being charged on July 4 in a new domestic violence case in which the Show Low man allegedly pushed a victim and her children into a room, damaged the door when the victim locked it and then held a knife to his own throat.
This isn’t Reidhead’s first arrest for violent behavior but he will be given one more chance at probation, this time, three years on intensive probation that is much more supervised and structured than so-called standard probation in which he was unsuccessful in the past.
According to Show Low Police, the 24-year-old Reidhead was arrested on July 4 after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 16th Avenue. SLPD arrested Reidhead for kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence. According to a redacted court record, he was angry at the female victim for not allowing him to take their children to a parade. He reportedly pushed the victim and children into a bedroom; when the victim locked it, Reidhead allegedly “busted the door,” stated the court document, then held a knife to his own throat in front of the children.
Reidhead left the residence before the police arrived but was later found at a relative’s apartment. He was booked on the new charges and also on a probation violation warrant from the Navajo County Superior Court. Then while in jail from the July 4 arrest, he allegedly violated a court order not to contact the alleged victim by calling her from jail. He picked up two new charges for that.
His probation is from a 2019 case. In that case, Reidhead pleaded guilty to charges arising from a fight he had gotten into while walking home from Safeway in Show Low. According to the plea agreement in the 2019 case, Reidhead “pulled out a knife a “threatened (redacted) with it.”
The 2019 charges included a misdemeanor threatening charge and a Class 6 “open-ended felony” of disorderly conduct. That type of charge allows for the felony to be classified as a misdemeanor if everything goes well on probation.
But things did not go well on probation. The warrant issued because the state filed a petition with the court to revoke his probation. The reason: Reidhead was investigated for fighting with a relative, had gotten kicked out of the residence that he promised the Probation Department he would continue to reside at, did not inform probation of his new residence, had not made “a single payment” of the fines and costs associated with his probation and tested positive for marijuana numerous times, according to court records.
Attorneys for the state and defense will correctly not comment on a pending case, but one gets the impression that the probation deal is believed to be appropriate considering the defendant’s young age. It might be noted that court records sate that the alleged victim in the case did not respond to a letter seeking comment, and Reidhead himself did not cooperate with a presentence evaluation.
A prison term in this case would be within sentencing laws, but it might be hoped that he will take full advantage of another chance to turn his life around, something that criminal justice experts acknowledge might be more difficult in the long run if he goes to prison, even for a short term.
