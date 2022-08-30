Cody Joseph Reidhead has signed a plea agreement mere weeks after being charged on July 4 in a new domestic violence case in which the Show Low man allegedly pushed a victim and her children into a room, damaged the door when the victim locked it and then held a knife to his own throat.

This isn’t Reidhead’s first arrest for violent behavior but he will be given one more chance at probation, this time, three years on intensive probation that is much more supervised and structured than so-called standard probation in which he was unsuccessful in the past.

