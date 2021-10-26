PINETOP-LAKESIDE, ARIZONA — Brad Carlyon, Navajo County Attorney, in partnership with Show Low Police Chief, Brad Provost, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Chief, Dan, Barnes, NCSO Sheriff David Clouse, and the RE: Center have introduced Project Clean Slate. For one day only, on Nov. 6, members of the Navajo County Attorney’s Office will be on hand to help fill out applications to set aside convictions. This event will be at the RE: Center Resource Fair, at 814 E. White Mountain Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Project Clean Slate, the County Attorney’s Office will assist those who want to file to have their prior convictions “set aside.” Staff will be on-site with all paperwork needed and can assist in filling out paperwork and will file with the courts on behalf of the who attend.
Having a criminal record (even for a misdemeanor) can severely limit one’s access to employment, education, housing, and public assistance.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said, “I’m not sure of the reasons, but it seems very few people take advantage of A.R.S. §13-905 to have their conviction set aside. I am not sure if they are unaware of the process. The cost of having a private attorney assist with the paperwork. Or they think it would cost too much — even though in 2018 the legislature waived the filing fee for the applications.”
For any questions, contact Navajo County Attorney’s Office at 928-524-4026.
