SHOW LOW – Navajo County District IV Supervisor Steve Williams spoke before the Show Low City Council during “call to the public” during the Tuesday, July 16 regular meeting.
Williams used the allotted three minutes and was even granted and additional three minutes by the council to speak about Proposition 421, also known as the “jail tax.”
County supervisors and other leadership are making their way around Navajo County to explain what, they believe, voters should consider when voting in the August 27 Special Election.
Prop 421 is the only item appearing on the ballot, some of which will be mailed as early at July 31.
The jail tax has come before voters once before but the stakes are higher and time is running out as the closure of the Kayenta mine, Navajo Generating Station and Cholla Power Plant creeps closer.
“My goal is to make sure people know what they are voting for – not to tell anyone to vote yes or no,” explains Williams.
“It’s not a property tax; it’s strictly a sales tax tied to non-grocery items. The tax would apply to anyone purchasing goods in Navajo County, not just residents,” states Williams.
“That means visitors and seasonal residents who drive on county roads and/or utilize our services, would be contributing to the one-third cent sales tax,” he summarized.
A ‘yes’ vote, he said, would create a secondary taxing district and raise the sales tax by one-third of a cent throughout Navajo County.
“It’s important for voters to understand that the tax being proposed is not to build a new jail; the money would go to maintaining the existing jail,” clarifies Williams.
“For example, if you buy a $3 cup of coffee, you would pay an additional one cent. If you bought a $6 fast food meal, you would pay an additional two cents. If you purchased a $100 item at Walmart, the tax would be an additional 30 cents.”
“If the jail district passes, by law, all of the tax revenues raised must go to the cost of maintaining the jail,” says Williams. “It’s called a jail tax simply because the money cannot be spent any other way.”
“If passed, what it does is it frees up $2.5 million dollars that we anticipate the tax would bring in to go towards other county services.”
Williams added that Navajo County doesn’t come out ahead financially if the tax is passed. He described it as a wash when weighed against “the imminent loss of revenue due to closures of Kayenta, Navajo Generating Station and Cholla Power Plant.”
“That $2.5 million dollars would be distributed among other county departments,” says Williams. “If we can’t find a revenue replacement, every department is going to be impacted.”
Examples of impacts to county residents are comprehensive said Williams. He cited possible delays in school districts trying to get paychecks out in a timely manner or a delay in deed recording services or building permit issuances.
“The quality and efficiency of county road maintenance could be diminished,” adds Williams. “And, if you are a victim of a crime, justice could be delayed.”
Another way to look at the situation, said Williams is through staffing reductions. “What 100 county employees were doing in 2008, 85 employees are doing now,” he says.
“If there is not a revenue replacement for the $2.5 million that is going to be lost, annually, from the closure of the power plants, we estimate that we will be down to 60 to 65 employees doing what that same 100 employees were doing in 2008.”
“We are hoping that Navajo County residents can become as informed as possible before voting,” said Williams in a follow-up interview with the Independent. “Our goal in speaking at council meetings, towns and surrounding communities is to demonstrate that county services will not be as timely or as readily available as residents have received before and ought to be able to expect.”
“In addition to downsizing each department, the county has been forced to eliminate entire programs,” reminded Williams. “The Juvenile Detention Center, Child Support Enforcement Program, and the Legal Defenders Office have all been eliminated. There comes a point where an organization can become too lean. That’s where we’re at.”
For more information, visit the county website at www.navajocountyaz.gov to find out the name of your district supervisor. Or, email Navajo County Supervisor Steve Williams directly at steve.williams@navajocountyaz.gov.
Reach the reporter at lsingleton@wmicentral.com
(2) comments
This is ridiculous! I hope everyone caught what he said...this tax will free up 2.5 million dollars to be distributed amount other county offices. This tells me, they have the money to maintain the jail, however, most people see through this false narrative and that 2.5 million is going to go to salaries. This is a joke! Don’t fall for these lies. Once a tax is imposed, it never goes away but it will continue to increase!!! I have yet to see any government office run efficiently nor use anything that resembles fiscal responsibility. Beware, this tax is your basic fear mongering by a government official!!!
[thumbdown] There ought to be a Law… This proposed “Jail District” is just a gimmick. The County voted to bring an extra layer of runaway taxation election back, called the County Jail Tax District. We the people, just voted this exact same thing down in November. There ought to be a law that you can’t bring the same issue back up for another vote for a decent interval after its defeat and not try to sneak it through on a costly August special election when we are all out of town or working our (blanks) off the week of the Labor Day Holiday. The County is supposed to run and fund the County, the County Jail and the County Attorney’s Office. We do not need to invent a new taxation district to do what we already have the laws and funding sources for! The County Supervisors have also appointed themselves to run the proposed so-called sales tax Jail District. If a citizen did this it would be called sleight-of-hand or outright fraud. Please note that the cities get over a million dollars for their support of this mess. What is missing here is the political will and honesty to either cut the “services” of the Jail and County Attorney, or raise existing, authorized taxes. In this case, I sure like the former rather than the latter for jail "services". With all of our other pressing needs, the last thing we need to do is invest in more “jail services" in rural Navajo County especially where it is a ruse for more government and more taxes. The real answer here is to follow the trend of prison reform nationwide and release more people to bail that are charged with non-violent crimes pending a trial and determination of guilt. What we have now, and what this jail district is designed to continue and perpetuate, is that relatively minor drug offenders, for example, are held in jail until they plead guilty in order to be let out of jail! One could look at this as extortion to give up your right to a jury trial and plead guilty because the jail time, if convicted, would be less than the jail time served waiting for a jury trial. Not a good nor a fair system, anyway. It is also a system that I do not see a pressing need to continue by creating a new layer of taxation (on top of the old layers of taxation) in order to perpetuate this faulty system. The last thing we need here in rural Navajo County is a new level of runaway taxation that the Board of Supervisor do not need to take the criticism or blame for the runaway tax increase(s) by this District in the future. The County Supervisors can simple say it wasn’t us, we didn’t raise your taxes, talk to the fictional “Jail District” that did, and you voted it in! No. Just say NO to new taxation districts. Do not use the fear of crime in support of a new tax district that the County Supervisors do not have to take responsibility for! I invite everyone to check out this Jail District more fully. The statutes are located at azleg.gov and are A.R.S.48-4001 through 48-4026 to find out what the County is not telling you, including the lawful possibility of adding a property tax, and that if you vote for this there will be a use tax on: “a use tax on each retail electric or natural gas customer using or consuming electricity or natural gas in the district…”.Check it out, See A.R.S. 48-4022 (B). There are a whole lot the County is not telling us about their new Jail Tax District Gimmick. Vote NO!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.