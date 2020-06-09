SHOW LOW — A protest that included people from out of town along with local residents ended completely peacefully Thursday evening, June 4.
It was one of many such protests in the wake of the May 25 killing by Minneapolis police of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man.
All four of the officers involved in Floyd’s killing have been charged with murder and are being held on heavy bonds.
The second of two protests (the first Tuesday, June 2) was on Thursday, June 4, which began at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Headquarters building on the Deuce of Clubs with about 45-50 protesters participating.
A nearly equal number of local young people marched in protest in a loop around government buildings that included the police headquarters.
One of the main points of those participating in the protest organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) was that, “This is not just about George Floyd. It’s about Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Artery, and the centuries of violence against black people and communities of color by the police,” said Kim Whitley to the protesters and anyone else in hearing range.
“It is about what happened in Central Park and a throughline to Trump and white supremacy. This is an opportunity for us to change the conversation. We are asking for something simple that everyone can do,” Whitley said.
She said that people need to be more fully committed to societal and law enforcement reform/change and for people who are not of color to take a moment to consider that the protections they expect from government is not always metered out fairly sometimes to minorities.
“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and our own Dion Johnson did not have that privilege of feeling protected by law enforcement,” Whitley said.
She went on to say that people need to be in active conversation, to read about and get the facts about racism and violence associated with law enforcement in connection with minorities, and to speak up about it.
The vast majority of cars and trucks that drove by on the Deuce of Clubs either honked or waved in support of the protesters.
There were a few that revved engines loudly, gave protesters the bird, or yelled at them, but those were far and away the minority, not the majority.
Some of the chants by protesters included, “Gay, straight, black, white, same struggle, same fight”, and “Silence is violence.”
Protesters ranged in age from young to old.
Jackie Day, Outreach Coordinator for Indivisible, a nationwide movement of thousands of volunteer-led local groups to defund ICE, CBP, and deportation, spoke to the death of Dion Johnson on May 25 by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper who shot and killed Johnson after the black man allegedly reached for a firearm.
That incident is currently under investigation.
“It’s not OK that his family has no answers (from law enforcement),” Day said.
A man of color from Maine making a delivery in Show Low said he could feel the energy of the protest as he drove by and had to stop and join in.
Asked if he felt encouraged or has hope for the future by what has been happening all over the nation in the wake of the killings of Artery, Floyd, Johnson, and so many others, he said he is, but like other people of color is guarded about it.
“Most people of African descent are worried about justice,” he said. “But I think things will start to change now.”
Show Low Police officers, not in any kind of riot gear or anything, but in normal uniforms stood watch from a distance to make sure the protest went peacefully which it did, ending by 8 p.m., the time set by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for a temporary statewide curfew.
What are these pinheads protesting? Such stupid pawns.
If you were able to read, Tired, you would know that United States and World Citizens are now protesting for the adequate protection of the due process and equal protection of the laws for all the rainbow, and not just one color. This is a significant world event Tired, learn to read and pay attention.
The pinheads remind me of many peaceful protesters from decades past. They see a real problem that most of us don't see or refuse to recognize, and, more importantly they are choosing to use their constitutional right to tell the world about it.
Pretty sure ‘Tired’ can read just fine there ‘libertyminded’. Just because ‘Tired’ doesn’t think like you, doesn’t make them illiterate or dumb or beneath you.
Not quite sure how you determine there’s not equal protections of the law for all the “rainbow, and not just one color”???? I, in now way, condone what happened to Floyd, but I also know that snake wranglers don’t let their guard down for one reason & one reason alone....so they don’t get bit. Statistically, the interactions with certain people of the “rainbow” and law enforcement just doesn’t pan out the way they should, so law enforcement is forced to be the snack wrangler...so they don’t get bit. No, I’m not saying law enforcement should go around mistreating people or even kill them, but they are forced into a corner of protection, much like a dog would be. That dog learns to protect themself and come out fighting when those they encounter are fighting against them. Basically, it’s a learned behavior. If people would learn respect towards law enforcement , then 99.9% of Law enforcement would have respect towards them.
I’ve been stopped on sever occasions & keeping your hands in plain sight, being respectful & courteous goes a long way.
You nailed it, Tired!
"Make racists afraid again" is the slogan of a militant
leftist armed organisation. BLM has long been associated
with police officer assassinations. What a fine event.
These protestors are pushing this so much that it comes across that they are in jeopardy of being part of the problem.......that they need to prove to all POC's (people of color) how woke they are. We don't need you to prove that at all. We don't need you to keep saying "we are not racists". Just don't be racist. That's it. Thats all.
"tnchill" said:
"No, I’m not saying law enforcement should go around mistreating people or even kill them, but they are forced into a corner of protection, much like a dog would be. That dog learns to protect themself and come out fighting when those they encounter are fighting against them. Basically, it’s a learned behavior. If people would learn respect towards law enforcement , then 99.9% of Law enforcement would have respect towards them."
I really hope I am not the only one? What the_? Are you having mental health issues tnchill?
