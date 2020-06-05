SHOW LOW — The owners of the Trumped Store on the Deuce of Clubs had the American Guard standing watch over the store Sunday night after they got word that protesters were on the way to Show Low with the Trumped Store as their target.
Co-owner of the Trumped Store Steve Slaton said they were told by a person who had been on Instagram that he learned on that site that a bus of protesters was supposedly on its way to Show Low from California on Sunday, May 31. Allegedly, they were coming to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and to demand social change.
There is at this time in America a united effort, by young and old alike, for law enforcement reform and an end to racism. This is especially true among members of law enforcement who some protesters and activists say have too much power in a free society.
Show Low Police Public Information Officer Shawn Roby said the only reason the PD contacted Slaton was to let him know that the rumors about protesters coming to Show Low Sunday and Monday were unvalidated, and were most likely just rumors. Such rumors have been showing up on Facebook for other cities and small towns across the country.
But because there was some speculation by Slaton that it could be true, the American Guard stood watch over the store all night Sunday. There was no activity and no protesters ever showed.
Slaton said they received word again on Monday that a group of protesters were on their way to Show Low, but once again no one showed and it was a night without incident at the Trumped Store.
Roby did say that if protesters come to Show Low and become violent or disruptive in any way, or violate any curfews, they will be dealt with appropriately by police.
Antifa is an abbreviation of Anti-Fascist. The only people who have anything to fear from antifa are Fascists. If you are not a Fascist and do not represent or support a Fascist, you have nothing to fear. This BS has been circulated throughout the county, that "The AntiFa is Coming!!!!"
Fact is the only established anti-fascist group in the USA is the US Military. They went to Europe and killed Fascists. Many of us have relatives that did that!
The American Guard referenced in the article are a paramilitary terrorist group of rejects from the military and police and have no official standing in way shape or form. They are civilians and if any one of them confront or attack anyone they are subject to the laws of the United States of America and of Arizona. Reports are they confronted and attacked a group of High School students. I hope they are really proud of themselves!
American Guard, or American Guard Services? Big, big difference.
Oh good old Steve crying that the sky is falling again. Hilarious. But of course Antifa needs to read the dictionary, Fascism puts nation and often race above the individual. Sounds like what they do, also if they are anti fascism then they want the opposite right? Since fascism allows for private property and private ownership of the means of production, the economic opposite of fascism would be communism—no private property whatsoever, and the state owns not only the means of production, but everything else.
Fascists have an agenda that is primarily economic. As the Free Dictionary notes, fascism/corporatism is "an attempt to create a 'modern' version of feudalism by merging the 'corporate' interests with those of the state." Feudalism, of course, is one of the most stable of the three historic tyrannies (kingdoms, theocracies, feudalism) that ruled nations prior to the rise of American republican democracy, and can be roughly defined as "rule by the rich." Thus, the neo-feudal/fascistic rich get richer (and more powerful) on the backs of the poor and the middleclass.
"The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact,FDR's Vice President Wallace wrote. "Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity, every crack in the common front against fascism. They use every opportunity to impugn democracy."
In his strongest indictment of the tide of fascism the Vice President of the United States saw rising in America, he added, "They claim to be super-patriots, but they would destroy every liberty guaranteed by the Constitution. They demand free enterprise, but are the spokesmen for monopoly and vested interest. Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection."
That is in no way the definition of fascism. Also, it looks bad if you tell people to read a dictionary then follow it up with something copy pasted from a Quora answers after googling line "what is the opposite of fascism".
It appears that the liberals have taken over these comments. If any of you think that Antifa has a single goal to do anything good for our country, then you need to stay in the valley with all of the other ignorant and naive liberals down there. God Bless the men that stayed up all night to protect one of our city's businesses from these domestic terrorists.
Wait just one minute... Are you telling me, the people that own a store dedicated to a serial lair, might not be truthful? Color me shocked.
Which one of these things is not like the other...responses by people with thought out well constructed sentences that don't attack anyone by calling names and 1 response that comes into the conversation with no facts...just name calling..BTW no one ever showed up to attack any business...what a waste of tax payer money.
