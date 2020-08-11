PTLS 2020 election results

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Aug. 4 primary election did not deliver any surprises for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Turnout for the election was 39.97 percent of the town’s 2,727 registered voters. A total of 1,090 votes were cast.
As expected, Mayor Stephanie Irwin, running unopposed, retained her position as mayor for the next two years.
Incumbents Kathy Dahnk, Jerry Smith and James (Jim) Snitzer, also running unopposed, will also serve four more years.
Newcomer to the council Sterling Beus, also unopposed won the two year seat. The two year term brings back into balance the staggered terms which were eliminated in 2016 when the town chose six new councilors to fill the seats of their six-member town council. Beus was one of the four candidates who ran for the two open seats in the town’s 2018 election.
Voters said yes to having the term of mayor be extended from two years to four years beginning in 2022. They also yes to Proposition 423 which grants a 25-year franchise to UNS Gas, Inc. to use the town’s public rights-of-way for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining its natural gas system and distributing natural gas within the town.
Any candidates receiving a majority of all the votes cast at the primary election are declared elected as of the date of the general election without having to run in the general election. The general election is Nov. 3.
