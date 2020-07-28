PTLS accepts 263 of 325 referendum signatures

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – It was July 16 when the Citizens for Quality Development Committee turned in 25 referendum petitions to Town Clerk Jill Akins.
The signed petitions represent a request from the citizens who signed them to allow the 2,727 active, registered voters within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside to vote for or against the council’s decision approving the rezone of 25.5 acres on Vallery Lane from Open Space (OS) to Recreational Vehicle Park (RVP) status. The committee received an email letter from Akins on July 22 regarding the town’s initial review of the petition sheets – 263 of the 325 signatures are deemed eligible for verification.
As expected, some voters who have a Pinetop or Lakeside addresses do not live within the town limits but are actually in the county and cannot vote on the issue.
Some of the signatures obtained were signatures of county voters. It should be noted that some people are not aware they are not Pinetop-Lakeside residents since they have a Pinetop or Lakeside address but feel they are affected by the rezone decision. Only persons who live without 300 feet of the proposed RV park were contacted regarding the rezone issue but word quickly spread regarding the issue.
Brett Cote, BC2, LLC is the owner of 344 acres, which was purchased in 2018 as part of the Forest Service Land Exchange. Developer James Gappmayer of GJR Properties, contracted with BC2 to purchase the 25.5 acres, contingent upon a rezone from OS to RVP with the intent of building an RV Park.
The rezone request was brought before Planning and Zoning on Oct. 24, 2019 with a packed-house of community residents, but was reset for Dec. 12 due to last minute restrictions received by the town and the developer from Navajo County. On Dec. 12, Cote withdrew the petition due to access issues.
On June 11 Cote returned to Planning and Zoning with a different access route to the park from White Mountain Road and 13 community members showed up, the majority to contest the rezone.
The rezone passed with stipulations that there were to be no permanent residents and no skirting or decks. June 18 brought eight more people to the town council meeting to speak regarding the rezone — the majority also were against the rezone. After much discussion, council passed the rezone, stipulating that no one could occupy an RV space for more than nine months and there would be no decks or outbuildings.
The majority of citizens who are against the rezoning from OS to RVP do not believe a RV Park is the best choice for the community. Their concerns range from devaluation of property values to lighting and noise, emergency evacuation, trails and other concerns.
The day following council’s approval, June 19, community residents Mardi Harris and Suzann Bingham went to town hall to inquire as to the necessary requirements for a referendum. Information was not available on that date and on July 20 they began the process of forming a committee and obtaining the serial number required to obtain signatures for a referendum.
The referendum committee was told they needed 109 signatures for a referendum and their deadline would be July 17. They later learned the deadline was July 20. Working in a COVID-19 environment they were challenged in safely collecting signatures but managed to turn in three times the required number on July 16.
Though the initial review accepts the 263 signatures, and only 109 is the required to bring about a referendum, the process is not yet complete.
According to Akins’ email to the committee, “The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside has twenty (20) days after July 16, 2020, (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays) to complete our review and send a random sample of five percent (5%) of the total signatures to the County Recorder for verification.
The County Recorder has fifteen (15) days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays) to certify the random sample transmitted to them and notify us if any of the individuals have been disqualified.”
According to an employee in the Navajo County Recorder’s Office, they will verify whether the random signatures supplied is actually a voter who is registered in Navajo County.
They will validate that the signature on the petition matches that of the registered voter which they have on file. Upon completion, they will generate a report for the county attorney to determine whether enough signatures were gathered to place the measure on the ballot.
Town Manager Keith Johnson said he anticipates it will be around Sept. 3 before they receive information back from Navajo County.
Johnson said, “Even then, if the signatures are accepted, an elector from Pinetop-Lakeside could challenge the sufficiency of the petition.”
Even if all is in order, the referendum will not make the November General Election. Johnson said it would be about a four month period and would likely be around January 2021 for the mail ballot.
