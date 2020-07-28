PTLS accepts 263 of 325 referendum signatures

More Information

The People’s Voice Committee (PVC) Chairman Larry McCormick says PVC is united in the belief that the town should follow the general plan and that the best use of the 25.5 acres is not an RV park. They believe the issue should not have been rushed through but more consideration given to issues such as the traffic study which only dealt with the 6.25 acres ADOT ruled on rather than the entire 25.5. The People’s Voice Committee is a group of concerned citizens who encourage citizen and government conversation to arrive at the best possible options for the community and are not opposed to development but that want to ensure that the general plan is followed.