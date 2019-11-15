PTLS Ad and Pro Committee dissolved

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The town council unanimously voted on Nov. 7 to dissolve the long-standing Advertising and Promotion Committee (Ad and Pro) which was formed in 2001 after the passage of the three percent hotel bed (occupancy) tax. The dissolution does not end the marketing and promotion of tourism efforts for Pinetop-Lakeside, but brings it in-house to be administered by current staff who have strong backgrounds in tourism, marketing and promotion.
Community Services Manager Tony Alba told the council that members of Ad and Promo agreed with staff in their Oct. 16 meeting that the correct course of action is to place the responsibilities assigned to their committee to the town.
Alba said this action will allow the town to be “more strategic and more forward looking in how it develops its messaging and how those messages are delivered.”
Since 2001 Ad and Pro has been made up of nine members who have been in charge of recommending a yearly plan of advertising and other promotional activities to the town council. Members worked closely with the local businesses and the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce to entice people to visit Pinetop-Lakeside with funding from the hotel bed tax.
Chairman of Ad and Pro Jeanne Begovac, a committee member since 2016, addressed the council stating that she and Vice Chairman Ceci Byrne were on the committee together and felt the need to do more. She said they started conversations that resulted in a more proactive approach, forming sub-committees and defining marketing goals for the town.
“What became clear from these discussions,” said Begovac, “was that we wanted more out of our marketing strategy and that possibly this committee did not have the right resources to carry out what was best for the town. I do not think we would be where we are today if it were not for the commitment and the vision, dedication to the purpose, and the talent and hard work of the current committee members. In fact, I think we did such a good job deciding that we are not the answer that we committed ourselves out of a committee.”
Begovac continued to say that she has total trust in Alba and the town but would like to see the focus remain on three things: that the purpose of bringing people together continue, perhaps in the form of an advisory group, to keep things on track; that the town continue to be transparent regarding the budget and its expenditures, and the advertising and promotion efforts be easily communicated to the stakeholders, especially to those responsible for generating the tax.
In closing, Begovac said, “I think I speak for all when I say that we are sad to see this chapter close. We have worked really hard to get here, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”
Alba assured everyone that just because the committee is dissolving does not mean there will be no oversight.
“We believe it is critical to continue to communicate with our stakeholders,” said Alba, who announced that the town will be forming an advisory group that will meet quarterly for reviewing activities, plans and strategies, and will not be limited to only nine members.
Member Bill Gibson Jr., who served on the committee for two years, told the council there was much to do but they have the right people to do it.
“Thank you for your support in listening to what we suggested, and supporting us,” said Gibson, “but I believe now is the time to make the transition. I fully endorse this; it is the right people and the right time for our town.”
Vice Chairman Ceci Byrne also addressed the council. “Thank you for listening and supporting us, and I think it is one of the reasons why we are able to get to this stage today … I was thinking they won’t need us any longer. I really endorse this and I hope to part of the advisory board in the future.”
Councilor Kathy Dahnk thanked the committee members for all the hard work they put in. She said she moved here in 2000 and watched the bed tax go into effect and was a member of the committee. She also recalled what a challenge it was for several years after the Rodeo-Chediski Fire to get people to come to Pinetop-Lakeside because they thought the town had totally burned down.
Councilor Jim Snitzer, liaison for the council, acknowledged their hard work on behalf of the community, which increased the prosperity of the town. Snitzer encouraged the committee to stay involved in helping the town.
The new ordinance goes into effect 30 days following the Nov. 7, council approval. The final meeting of the Ad and Pro Committee will take place Nov. 20.
