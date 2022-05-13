PTLS adopts five year strategic plan

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — After five months of work on the 2022-27 Strategic Plan for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside, the Town Council voted to adopt the plan created by staff, with input from the council, at its May 5 meeting.
Community Services Manager Tony Alba presented the formal request to council for approval.
Alba said that staff began looking at and updating the town’s previous strategic plan, and the mission and vision, early in December. That action was followed by a two-day workshop with the Coraggio Group, a strategic management consultant group out of Portland, Oregon.
In January the council and department heads worked with the Coraggio Group in a similar two-day planning session that resulted in identifying strategic priorities for the fiscal year period stretching from July 1 through June 30, 2027.
The information that accompanied the formal request to council stated that the plan is broken down into one- to two-year goals and objectives, and three- to five-year goals. Council and staff reviewed the plan in their March 9 work session in which they had the opportunity to make adjustments to the plan.
“This is a living, breathing document that will and should have some adjustments and tweaks along the way over the next five years because things change,” said Alba.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin said, “I would like to thank you guys and all the rest of the council for the work that went into this. It is a great guidepost for us and as Tony said, it will probably change — it will modify and evolve over the next five years. But I think it gives us some good goals as we move forward in our budgeting and planning, so thank you guys for your work.”
Lakeside resident Rob Ingels, a former commissioner with Planning and Zoning, addressed the council regarding the plan.
“Reading through the efforts that staff has put into this, and you as a council, and the responses, I was impressed to see some of Matt Patterson’s comments in the back helping direct how Public Works might move ahead in the future,” Ingels said. “Some of the things I thought were key in my many years of being in the community is the Lakeside regeneration.
“Thank you for the efforts and the reviewing, and some of the improvements that might have been addressed after the council met and went over this initially. As a citizen, I am looking ahead to the betterment of our community as time goes on. We are changing and I think we all deserve to be winners as our town changes and will grow.”
Councilor Jim Snitzer said, “Rob, I appreciate your comments. Years ago when we were doing our general plan, the first, No. 1 economic development objective was economic redevelopment, so I share your enthusiasm that we are making some of that stuff happen.”
The vote for the adoption of the plan was unanimous. Councilor Taber Heisler was absent from the council meeting.
The plan, which accompanied the council agenda, addressed the framework of the strategic plan that includes the town’s vision, reputation and operating principles, and the areas of focus that are the top priorities/initiatives and success indicators for the first two years – 2022 and 2023, and the top priorities/initiatives for the third to fifth years.
Town vision
“We are committed to enhancing our town’s friendly mountain heritage and environmental attributes for present and future generations to share and enjoy, including opportunities for outdoor activities, interacting with wildlife and enjoying the natural beauty of our environment. We strive to provide a growing and diverse economy with meaningful employment opportunities while providing for a unique quality of life for our residents and visitors.”
Reputation
We will strive to ensure an enduring positive reputation for our community. Our strategic decisions will support the following reputational attributes:
- Friendly, mountain-town feel
- High quality of life
- Welcoming to businesses
Operating principles
Our strategic decisions will:
- Enhance the quality of life and economic well-being for all residents
- Be inclusive of all voices in our community
- Promote the safety, health and wellness of our residents and visitors
- Strengthen the desirable characteristics of our community
Top priorities
Strengthen and diversify economic base
In the first two years the Community Development Department will determine the feasibility of annexation, develop a strategy to improve access to affordable housing for existing and new residents and take steps to address zoning issues that hinder needed revitalization efforts, including a focus on Lakeside.
Also within the first two years, the Community Services Department will create a five-year Tourism Development Plan to shape the strategic direction of tourism, a key driver of the local economy. It will be coupled with a five-year Economic Development Plan with the goal of diversifying the economy.
Within three to five years, the Public Works Department will determine the best use of the 50 acres behind Safeway.
Improve infrastructure
The first two years Public Works and the Police Department will focus on the Police Department building, identify and prioritize needed rights-of-way acquisition, make roadway improvements, complete a traffic analysis and determine funding for a Woodland Lake traffic signal; and along with the Community Development Department improve multi-modal transportation connectivity.
The Town manager will establish needed partnerships to significantly enhance local Broadband availability and services.
The Community Development Department will take action to address the Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire forest health.
In the third to fifth years, the Public Works Department will develop and begin implementing a Master Drainage Plan, address solid waste utility needs and address the need to expand dedicated land for the cemetery; working with the Community Development Department, Public Works will work on determining the feasibility of coordinating and/or acquiring water/sewer utilities to improve infrastructure and improve town-wise parking accessibility.
The Finance Department will determine capital improvements.
Enhance residents’ quality of life
In years one and two, the town manager will focus on pursuing a big-box retailer, the Police Department will enhance public safety and the Public Works Department will revisit redevelopment work for Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, and develop a conceptual plan for a community center.
Beyond the second year, for the three- to five-year priorities, will be the enhancement by the Community Services Department and the library to focus on the development of a plan to address the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center and senior lifestyle needs. These two departments will also be responsible for leading and/or participating in prioritized social service solutions that will include an inter-generational aspect.
Ensure operational excellence
Years one and two the Finance Department and town clerk will work on the passage of Home Rule, and Finance will secure appropriate grants that support the strategic goals; the town manager will develop a staffing/facilities plan and the Community Services Department will design and implement a community engagement plan, facilitate strategic intergovernmental and nonprofit relationships and potential public/private partnerships and develop a plan to further enhance town government’s relationship with the business community.
No priorities/initiatives are provided in the three- to five-year timeline currently for this category.
Big-picture topics
Mountain Meadow Park: The question considered was, “How can the town develop the opportunity in a way that includes residents and the community?” The plan by Public Works, along with council guidance, is to conduct a community survey as part of the community engagement plan and add a question for the community to determine what residents are willing to consider in terms of funding its development.
Woodland Lake Park: What is the future of the current park and does the town need to consider additional property acquisitions? The consensus of Public Works and council is to include WLP in the survey as a bigger-picture plan to determine what to do with the parks overall. It was agreed that a master plan is needed for both parks.
Annexation: What are the key considerations and the process for annexation? With input from the town manager and the Community Development Department, and council input, it was agreed that they will flush out Census numbers and complete a full-cost analysis on annexation.
The entire council meeting can be viewed on Facebook at the town of Pinetop-Lakeside under videos.
