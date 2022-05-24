The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council held a public hearing on Thursday at the monthly council meeting for a proposed amendment from Planning and Zoning for allowable uses to the Commercial Recreational Zoning District and it passed unanimously.
Last year’s request from Planning and Zoning to council recommended the elimination of specific uses for C-R zoning, and council voted to send it back to the commissioners for reconsideration.
“This is the second rendition of the C-R regulation that we have brought before you guys,” said Community Development Director Jeremiah Lloyd. “We went in the opposite direction of last time; we kind of nixed everything and left it up for interpretation. This gives us, as Councilor (Paul) Watson described, gives us a better pallet for not just myself but for future directors to look at and make better decisions on what exactly is — the intent of – the commercial recreation district.”
Lloyd said town staff added 10 specific businesses and took away four, taking into consideration the input of one landowner who is currently zoned C-R, and adding others derived from the American Planning Association’s definition for C-R.
Used now are:
• Amusement parks
• Campgrounds and summer camps
• Concert venues
• Dance studios
• Golf courses
• Health and fitness clubs
• Hunting clubs
• Indoor and outdoor sports
• Martial arts studios
• Restaurants
• Retail sales of sports health or fitness items
• Rock-climbing venues
• Snack bars
• Swimming pools
• Other support facilities
The only uses proposed to be removed from C-R are automobile parts and supplies, banks, taxidermists and offices.
Councilor Sterling Beus said, “I appreciate what Planning and Zoning did here and I am glad to see that the double J (agenda item JJ) stayed in there and the other similar uses ‘as determined by the director or the Planning and Zoning Commission,’ but I think this gives a much better idea of what one could expect.”
Vice Mayor Jerry Smith, thanked Lloyd for going through the trouble of itemizing everything but said he had a question on the disallowing of offices since the itemized list might require an office.
“We struck offices but we added other sports facilities so that if an office would need to be associated with the health and fitness or any of the other items, it would be allowed,” said Lloyd.
Watson said, “I looked at that as well and I agree on that. So, the idea is that you don’t just build an office complex but, if you need an office associated with any of the other types of uses, they would be allowed. So, I like the way it has been reworded.”
Jennifer Brimhall, who with White Mountain Development and The Brimhall Family Foundation own C-R-zoned Camp Grace, came forward to address council on the zoning changes.
“Thank you for the opportunity to come back. I just wanted to say publicly that I appreciate everything that the Planning and Zoning did and I am in full agreement with how they modified the zoning, so I think they did an excellent job and really took the time to research. So thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak, too.”
The PTLS council meeting can be viewed in its entirety on the town of Pinetop-Lakeside Facebook page or on the town’s website under town council agendas.
