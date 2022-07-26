PTLS amends Uniform Numbering of Town Code

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council unanimously passed a resolution at the July 7 council meeting which amended the Town Code regarding the Uniform Numbering System.
Public Works Director Matt Patterson proposed changing the address/numbering system to be more user friendly for the town, citizens and first responders.
Patterson said when citizens come to Community Development and know they are going to have a driveway over 200 feet long, Community Development will be able to address the issue of naming the driveway instead of waiting until a problem occurs in the future.
Councilor Paul Watson asked if the change would mean if there are three or more homes on a driveway if it would be given a street name. Patterson said that it would.
Though there are a number of drives throughout town, such as Hart Lake Road, that have a situation where there is more than one person on the driveway, this amendment does not directly address them.
“We are not going backwards,” said Patterson. “This is going to be for future addressing. If those residents want to be re-addressed and have a street name given, we would be happy to work with them on correcting those issues.”
Public Works Engineering Technician Kathrine Nunn, who does all of the addressing for the town and works with Navajo County on updating the 911 systems to ensure they match, said that on some developments they are seeing parcels that will become subdivisions where the driveway issue is occurring. She said it is hard for the town to keep track of those and it is also an issue for the first responders.
Councilor Taber Heisler stated that he has seen firsthand that Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will receive a call for service and the address is on the road, but the house may be a half mile off the road; often, there is no visible number at the beginning of the driveway for EMS.
Councilor Sterling Beus asked if duplexes or properties with guest houses that are occupied by a different resident will be included in the change. Patterson stated that the changes are only for construction, moving forward. If, however, a resident would like to change the address, Public Works will help them with that.
Patterson said that with this change it will now be a requirement that an address be displayed at the start of the driveway.
Councilor Lynn Krigbaum, whose driveway is over 200 feet long and was grandfathered in, asked if she needed to get a sign, and how to go about it.
Patterson said it would be best for everyone who has a 200 foot driveway to get a sign, especially if it ties into the town’s right of way. He said Public Works would help with such signs.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin opened the matter up for public hearing but there were no comments so the hearing was closed, and motions were made and the resolution for the ordinance passed.
A copy of the Town Code Amendment to Chapter 15.16, Uniform Numbering System,” and Exhibit “A” is available for public inspection in the Clerk’s Office at Town Hall at 325 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside.
