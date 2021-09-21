PINETOP-LAKESIDE/SHOW LOW — VFW Posts 2364 and 9907 conducted a Missing in Action/Prisoner of War (MIA/POW) Remembrance Service on Friday, Sept. 17 in their respective communities.
The third Friday in September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It is a day set aside to reflect on the more than 140,000 Americans who were captured in battle and the more than 82,000 Americans who remain missing and unaccounted-for since World War II.
According to Military.com, though the date is not a date associated with any particular war, in 1979 Congress and the president enacted resolutions making it official after the families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability.
Commander Jack Latham of Post 9907 facilitated the remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. in Show Low at the Show Low Veteran’s Memorial next to City Hall.
Post 2364’s Commander George Baum also conducted a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. at the new Veterans Memorial Park located at the Town Hall, reading the names of the recovered MIA servicemen.
Auxiliary President Doug Kinghorn and Youth Activities Director Brenda Kay Kinghorn of Post 2364 set up the traditional National Remembrance Day Table for MIA/POWs at Baked in Pinetop. The small table set for one symbolizes the isolation of the absent service member and also attests that America will never forget them.
A sign above the table reads:
• The table is round to represent the everlasting concern the survivors have for the missing Let us never forget.
• A white tablecloth to symbolize the pure intentions of the service members who responded to the country’s call to arms. Let us never forget.
• A single rose in the vase to symbolize the blood that service members have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of the United States of America. This rose also represents the family and friends who keep the faith while awaiting the return of the missing service members. Let us never forget.
• The red ribbon represents a love of country that inspired the service members to serve the country. Let us never forget.
• A slice of lemon on the bread plate that represents the bitter fate of the missing. Let us never forget.
• Salt sprinkled on the bread plate to symbolize the tears shed by waiting families. Let us never forget.
• An inverted glass to represent the fact that the missing and fallen cannot partake. Let us never forget.
• A lit candle symbolizes a light of hope that lives in hearts to illuminate the missing’s way home. Let us never forget.
• An empty chair to represent the absence of the missing and fallen. Let us never forget.
• The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, which was founded as one nation under God. Let us never forget.
