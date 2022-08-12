PTLS approves final budget for FY2022-2023

The Aug. 4 Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council meeting ended with the adoption of the final budget for the town’s fiscal year ending June 30 and a four-year renewal of the town manager’s employment agreement.
The council adopted the tentative budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on July 14 and set a public hearing and expenditure limitation for Aug. 4.
Finance Director Kevin Rodolph presented the final budget stating there have been no changes to the final budget since the tentative budget was approved. Just under $24 million, the final exact budget figure is $23,912,287.
Rodolph gave a brief summary overview of the budget.
The general fund is $8,446,000; special revenue fund is $10,670,000; there are six funds that compose the special revenue fund – streets, tourism and promotions, parks, development impact fees, grants and “a very small amount” in the acquisition and development fund of $10,000 that carries over.
Capital project funds are $4.5 million.
Rodolph said, “As you all know, that includes our debt payments on our bonds as well as the Police Department construction and other fixed assets we will buy – equipment, vehicles and such. Our enterprise fund is our solid waste collection fund and we have budgeted there $265,000, and that’s what makes up the just under $24 million that we are asking for your approval tonight,” said Rodolph.
The meeting was opened up to a public hearing and only one question was asked that had already been answered in Rodolph’s presentation — that the budget had not changed since the tentative budget. The hearing was closed and the council voted unanimously to approve the final budget as presented.
Rodolph told the White Mountain Independent that he does not know if this is the largest budget that the town has ever approved to date, but it is the largest since he has been finance director.
“It is not all tax dollars,” said Rodolph. “A lot is from the bonds that gets paid back over the 20-year period.”
The final action of the meeting was a request for the approval of a renewal of Town Manager Keith Johnson’s employment agreement. Councilors voted to go into a closed-door executive session to discuss the item and upon return, with no discussion, unanimously agreed to renew Johnson’s contract, effective July 13 through Aug. 30, 2026, with one change. Johnson’s severance was to be six months, as it was in his previous contract.
According to Rodolph, the council gave Johnson a $2-per-hour raise, which is the same raise that was given to all other town employees. His new rate of pay is $57.87 per hour or $120,369.60 annually.
