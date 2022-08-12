PTLS approves final budget for FY2022-2023

The Aug. 4 Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council meeting ended with the adoption of the final budget for the town’s fiscal year ending June 30 and a four-year renewal of the town manager’s employment agreement.

The council adopted the tentative budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on July 14 and set a public hearing and expenditure limitation for Aug. 4.

