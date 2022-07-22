PTLS approves increase for Humane Society

The town of Pinetop-Lakeside has had a contract with the Humane Society of the White Mountains since 2000 to impound animals within the town limits. On July 7, the town approved HSWM’s request for an increase due to inflation.

 Courtesy photo

Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council members unanimously approved an increase of $5,000 per year for the impoundment contract with the Humane Society of the White Mountains at the July 7 meeting.

According to Finance Director Kevin Rodolph, the town first entered into a contact with HSWM on July 6, 2000. He said the approved increase is in the proposed budget for next year and will raise the annual contract fee from $20,000 to $25,000.

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Tags

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.