PTLS approves increase for Humane Society

The town of Pinetop-Lakeside has had a contract with the Humane Society of the White Mountains since 2000 to impound animals within the town limits. On July 7, the town approved HSWM’s request for an increase due to inflation.
Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council members unanimously approved an increase of $5,000 per year for the impoundment contract with the Humane Society of the White Mountains at the July 7 meeting.
According to Finance Director Kevin Rodolph, the town first entered into a contact with HSWM on July 6, 2000. He said the approved increase is in the proposed budget for next year and will raise the annual contract fee from $20,000 to $25,000.
The contract between the town and HSWM is for HSWM to impound stray animals within the town limits. The staff request stated that the annual contract fee is much less than the town would have to pay to have its own facility for this service.
Rodolph said there is one change to the agreement that would require an additional cost to the town that falls under special circumstances. If an animal is taken to HSWM from the town and the animal needs to stay for an extended period, the town will be responsible for that cost.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin asked for clarification on the 1.88% increase and the reference to the Consumer Price Index in the request.
HSWM Director Deena Pace said the 1.88% was the CPI at the beginning of the year when it was looking at asking for an increase.
She said the facility will use whatever the CPI is at the beginning of each contract year so it can keep up with inflation.
Rodolph said the 1.88% proposed by HSWM for this year is less than what the CPI is currently.
The original contract agreement between the town and HSWM began on July 6, 2000, and is up for renewal every five years.
Pace told the White Mountain Independent on Wednesday that there has not been a price increase in the Humane Society’s contract with the town in over 10 years. She said staff found it was necessary to do so due to all the price increases incurring.
“We wanted to make sure we got enough to cover what we are doing,” said Pace.
With around 50 dogs and 40 cats presently in the shelter, Pace said the facility’s costs have increased substantially. In addition to being overwhelmed with animals, staff is having supply chain issues. Staffers are having trouble getting some medicines, particularly penicillin. They have also currently closed their euthanasia services to the public because the medicine to perform that service has been rationed.
The approval by council is the third amendment to the Impoundment Services Agreement between the town and HSWM.
