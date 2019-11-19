PTLS approves two IGAs for safer schools

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Two intergovernmental agreements (IGAs) relating to safety and security between the town and the Blue Ridge Unified School District (BRUSD) were presented by Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Commander Guy Willis, and both were unanimously passed by council on Nov. 7.
The first resolution presented is an IGA for security services between BRUSD and the town. Commander Willis reported that the town maintains a strong partnership with the school district in providing a safer environment on the school campuses during various events, when requested. He said the police department provides officers and volunteers for general security and traffic control and this IGA will provide police presence during transitional periods such as when students arrive and depart the school campuses.
For these services, BRUSD will reimburse the town for police officers at the current overtime hourly rate of the officer assigned, as well as all additional sums that the town must pay in relation to the compensation which includes, but is not limited to, fringe benefits, retirement, Social Security and Medicare, etc.
The second resolution between the town and BRUSD moves things forward to hire a school resource officer. BRUSD plans on establishing this position to serve at certain campuses and would like that position to be provided by the police department.
The duties of the resource officer would include a variety of duties such as deterring crime on school campuses; developing positive relationships with students, faculty and community members; investigating crimes and other school related incidents; determining appropriate law enforcement actions; protecting the campuses; making arrests and notifications, when appropriate; maintaining peace and order; gathering intelligence to prevent disruption; working with faculty on school safety plans and assessments and providing law related education and crime prevention resources.
Willis explained that the resource officer position would be based on deployment needs. The town and BRUSD will equally share the compensation and salary cost for the position which is for the academic year, generally August through May. Cost will be based on the town’s compensation rates according to the police officer salary scale. It was noted that the amount could change between the town and BRUSD, based on budgetary issues. If BRUSD cannot fulfill an equal share of expenses to fund the position, the town would try to unilaterally staff the position, depending upon their own deployment and budgetary concerns. BRUSD will still be be responsible for overtime costs at mandated school functions unless pre-approved by the chief of police.
Town Manager Keith Johnson said the resource officer position is in the budget, but until now there has been no agreement in place.
