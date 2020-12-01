PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Pinetop-Lakeside government is made up of a mayor and six council members. According to the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, the town likely made state history in 2016 when voters chose to replace all six council seats with brand new councilors. Two of those six, Councilors Carla Bowen and Kathy Dahnk, were bid farewell by their fellow colleagues on Nov. 19.
Dahnk, who served the town for the last four years and was re-elected to another four year term in the Nov. 3 General Election, asked the council to accept her resignation due to health issues.
“This is a very sad day for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside,” said Mayor Stephanie Irwin. “Councilor Dahnk has been a member of our community for many, many years. She worked for many years with the chamber of commerce, was one of founding members of the nature center and has worked with them for many years, the town council, and we could go on and on.”
Dahnk, who has attended the last several meetings telephonically, said, “It’s a sad day for me, too. It was really not my decision to leave Pinetop-Lakeside. I wanted to stay here and have them pull me out of my house by my feet, but I’ve had numerous serious medical problems, and because my children are in this area (Phoenix), they voted me off the Island you might say, or off the Mountain. I am going to be moving next week to an independent living community and hopefully will be happy there.”
Dahnk echoed what she has many times throughout her community involvement by saying what a great community Pinetop-Lakeside is, with the most friendly people anywhere in the country, and what an honor it was for her to serve the community.
Emotional well wishes came from her fellow councilors and from Town Manager Keith Johnson.
“You have been a great support not only for me but for all of our staff,” said Johnson. “In everything that we have done you have been a major part of the success in what we have done over the last four years. And, of course we were all looking forward to another four year but we understand life happens and wish you the best from all of us at town hall and within the staff here at Pinetop-Lakeside.”
Before the vote to accept Dahnk’s resignation, Irwin said, “I think as we all look back over the last four years, I think the biggest accomplishment that this town has made is probably an intangible one, respecting one another and working together, and Kathy, you were a large part of that and I will be forever grateful. It is with heavy hearts tonight that I will entertain a motion.”
All councilors voted to accept Dahnk’s resignation except Dahnk herself who said she had to offer a nay vote.
Irwin opened a gift box containing a special clock which will be mailed to Dahnk. Irwin said the clock was intended to be a memory of the time Dahnk spent with the council and the town.
Bowen, who chose not to seek a second term, was also bid farewell by her fellow councilors as the Nov. 19 meeting was the final one of her term.
Irwin said that Bowen was also part of the community for the last four years that helped restore unity to the council.
“Sorry you decided not to run again,” said Irwin. “Your contributions have been credible and we will miss your institutional knowledge.”
Joining in, easing the loss of yet another colleague, Councilor Jim Snitzer told Bowen, “We will miss you and I hope to see you in the audience at the call to the public.”
“Let me just say about that,” said Bowen.“Do not unleash the tiger.”
Jovially, Vice Mayor Jerry Smith said, “(We) can’t control you now; can’t control you then.”
And, as was usually the case, Bowen had the final say, “Just so you know.”
Bowen, a licensed real estate broker for nearly 40 years, has also served on the Navajo County Board of Adjustments, the White Mountain Association of Realtors, a former vice president of the Arizona Association of Realtors, director of the National Association of Realtors and board member of the Department of Real Estate Advisory Board and a member of the Pinetop Fire Board.
Dahnk’s council position will now be advertised in the White Mountain Independent and on the town’s website. Citizens of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside who are registered voters and have lived within the town limits for at least one year are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Dec. 18 and interviews will be conducted at the Jan. 7, 2021 council meeting.
