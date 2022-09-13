PTLS BOA to hear appeal on CUP for guest ranch

Following the July 28 rehearing and approval for a conditional use permit for a guest ranch, an appeal was filed on Aug. 4 that will be heard by the town of Pinetop-Lakeside Board of Adjustment on Thursday.

The decision being appealed is the Planning and Zoning Commission’s July 28 approval of the CUP application for 143 acres of Parcel APN 212-01-036N, which, according to the appellants, was done without a conceptual site plan covering the entire parcel.

