PTLS BOA to hear appeal on CUP for guest ranch

Following the July 28 rehearing and approval for a conditional use permit for a guest ranch, an appeal was filed on Aug. 4 that will be heard by the town of Pinetop-Lakeside Board of Adjustment on Thursday.
The decision being appealed is the Planning and Zoning Commission’s July 28 approval of the CUP application for 143 acres of Parcel APN 212-01-036N, which, according to the appellants, was done without a conceptual site plan covering the entire parcel.
Initial CUP request June 23
An application by BC2 LLC for a CUP for 143 acres on White Mountain Boulevard first came before Planning and Zoning on June 23 for discussion, information and a public hearing.
The June 23 council chambers was filled with people curious over the details of the guest ranch because the parcel is part of the 2018 Forest Service Land Exchange that became the private property of BC2.
The rezoning of portions of the 344 acres for an RV park became a highly contested issue that resulted in two referenda. The first approved rezoning was for 25½ acres that was repealed at the request of Brett Cote, owner of BC2. The second for 6.2 acres sold by Cote to GJR Properties was repealed in a referendum.
Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd introduced the CUP application stating that Cote was proposing to operate a guest ranch on his property similar to the Tanque Verde Guest Ranch that his family operates in Tucson.
Eight people spoke at the public hearing and a number of them expressed concerns over the absence of a site plan, or favored certain restrictions or conditions be placed on the CUP.
Commissioners approved the CUP 4 to 1 without conditions. Commissioner Tim Kendzlic was not present for the meeting, and Commissioner Tim Williams, the nay vote, said he did not want to approve the CUP because there weren’t any stipulations placed on it.
Commissioner Richard Smith stated it would be premature to place stipulations on the CUP and they should be placed when Cote presents the conceptual site plan.
Appeal on June 23 decision
An appeal was filed by a group of citizens following the June 23 CUP approval that primarily took issue with a failure to comply with specific town code sections as it related to the CUP and a suggested possible conflict of interest.
Loyd acknowledged receipt of the appeal in an email to appellant Norris Dodd stating, “In the basis for your appeal, you identified multiple reasons for the request and presented some valid arguments. The fourth reason you identified a potential conflict of interest. The commission or the commissioner did not bring the conflict to my attention. After the appeal was submitted, I spoke with the commissioner and the town attorney and concluded that there was a conflict of interest. Therefore, the appeal will not move forward to the Board of Adjustment because the vote is invalidated. Instead, the Planning and Zoning Commission will rehear the case. This will give the applicant an additional chance to address your concerns.”
Town Manager Keith Johnson acknowledged the possible conflict in an email to the White Mountain Independent and stated the town felt it was best to start over.
New CUP request goes to P&Z July 28
The CUP-132 for the guest ranch was an agenda item as new business for the July 28 Planning and Zoning meeting.
Cote returned to the meeting with some new material and a conceptual site plan along with other information he said was similar to the previous material for the plot. He also offered to answer any questions regarding the criteria review for the CUP, offering an explanation for the majority of the items without being asked.
Seven people spoke at the hearing. One of those was Kim Mattice, who inquired as to why a new application was not required of the applicant since there was a conflict of interest in the previous approval. He also expressed concern as to why there was no formal invalidation of the previous meeting.
Commissioner James Brimhall requested that Mattice’s concerns be addressed.
Loyd stated there was a conflict of interest and that the town followed the direction of the town attorney, who stated that under Arizona statute the approval was invalidated; the town code does not address invalidating meetings and votes when there is a conflict of interest.
Commissioner Tim Kendzlic made a motion to approve CUP 132, and before Commissioner Tim Williams seconded the motion, Brimhall asked if conditions could be added. John Salskov, vice chairman of Planning and Zoning, advised that first he needed a second on the motion that was being entertained. Williams did second the motion, and it was unanimously approved without conditions. The CUP passed unanimously.
Post rehearing consideration
Before it was decided by the appellants to file their second appeal, Dodd told the Independent that he sent an email to Loyd requesting feedback and guidance “on how the town will handle development beyond the approved site plan accompanying the CUP approval.” Based on answers received by Loyd, the appellants decided to move forward with the appeal.
Appeal on July 28 decision
The appeal was signed by appellants Everett Peterson, Ralph Engler, Robert Ingels and Dodd, who stated in their letter to Loyd and Mayor Stephanie Irwin, chairperson of the BOA, that they “have been aggrieved” by the CUP action. Note that the word aggrieved is mentioned and clarified in the forthcoming Aug. 25 heading below.
Accompanying their appeal/Board of Adjustment application is a five-page narrative delineating the position of the appeal that is accompanied by exhibits A and B.
In summary, the appellants state that “What differs this time (from the first appeal) is that additional CUP application review criteria information and an accompanying site plan for a portion of the parcel, both lacking with the initial approval, has allowed us to now support the guest ranch concept for the area covered by a site plan. This demonstrates that this is not an ‘anti-development’-driven appeal, but rather revolves around our continuing concerns regarding the town’s failure to fully adhere to the town code regarding CUP approval. ...”
Planning and Zoning Aug. 25 meeting
Two items were listed on the agenda relating to the July 28 CUP approval.
Listed under new business was discussion and legal action regarding the commission adding a definition of an aggrieved person to the definitions in the town code.
Loyd explained that the proposal would identify an aggrieved person as one who is within 300 feet of a proposed action.
Rob Ingels addressed the commissioners stating that though the town code lacks a definition for aggrieved, that it is disturbing to him that aggrieved could be used to determine who specifically could have a chance to ask the BOA to review an action.
Commissioner Harry Turner expressed his concern stating that it feels to him like censorship and he is not comfortable with it.
Salskov stated the 300 feet comes from state statute. He added that people can still attend a hearing and voice their opinions, and the notice will still be posted in the required places but only those within 300 feet of a property will receive a letter notifying them of an action.
Loyd said, “This does not change the statute where we notify. This would only clarify who is an aggrieved person and who can file an appeal for a conditional use permit.”
After further discussion, Loyd stated that the definition clarifies who has standing to file an appeal.
Salskov said he would like to postpone the issue since it just came up. He said he would like to see more information on how other small communities handle the issue for the sake of transparency.
Loyd stated that the action would not change any current appeals and that it would become effective 30 days after the council passes it, if it should, and it would limit who has standing in the future.
Salskov made a motion to postpone the action and the vote was unanimous.
Town Attorney Bill Sims joined the meeting telephonically regarding the formal declaration regarding the conflict of interest that occurred in the June 23 Planning and Zoning meeting.
Sims stated that it is not uncommon for a person participating in a public office to realize that they had a conflict of interest after the fact and the law actually allows a public body to have the option of voiding the prior action.
Addressing the commission, Ingels said, “It seems, looking back in the minutes, there was knowledge that this property had a potential for a conflict of interest at the time that person was seated that night. Reviewing the minutes is one of the reasons for an appeal which seemed to be rejected, and only by insistence did it get stamped and turned in.”
Ingels said, as an appellant, he looks forward to the BOA meeting to address the other issues in the appeal.
A motion was make acknowledging receipt of the formal declaration of a possible conflict of interest concerning the P&Z Commission vote to approve CUP-132 on June 23, and affirm the recession of the June 23 vote of CUP-132, and hold effective the July 28 commission approval of the CUP-132.
Salskov stated that Commissioner Alison Stewart abstained from the vote.
Stewart, a designated broker for Frank Smith Realty, was listed as the contact on the parcel owned by Cote but did not abstain from the June 23 vote. She signed the formal conflict of interest declaration that was accepted and invalidated the June 23 decision.
Board of Adjustment Meeting
The Board of Adjustment will meet following the 6 p.m. Thursday regular Town Council meeting. The council also sits as the Board of Adjustment.
Minutes of the Planning and Zoning meetings for June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25 can be viewed in their entirety via a video recording or minutes to be downloaded at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/AgendaCenter/.
Packets for the BOA meeting can be obtained from Town Hall and will be available at the meeting.
Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.