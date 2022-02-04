PTLS candidate packets available

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Candidate packets for the office of mayor and Town Council became available on Jan. 6 for the Aug. 2 primary election for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
The primary election is for the purpose of electing a mayor for a four-year term, three council members for four-year terms and one council member for a two-year term.
This will be the first time the office of the mayor will be a four-year term. Voters in the Aug. 4, 2020, primary said yes to extending the mayor’s term from two years to four years beginning this year.
A general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to fill any seats that remain unfilled after the primary election.
Mayoral or council candidates must be 18 years of age at the time of the primary election and be a qualified elector who has resided within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside for one year preceding the election. Council members are non-partisan and serve at large.
The filing period for candidate nomination papers begins Monday, March 7 and ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
Candidate packets can be picked up at the town of Pinetop-Lakeside at 325 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
Questions regarding running for office or to make an appointment to pick up a packet can be scheduled with Town Clerk Jill Akins at 928-368-8696, ext. 224.
The town clerk’s office coordinates and conducts all municipal elections, which are open to all registered voters within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside.
A current vacancy exists for the council seat that was vacated by Mazie Hastings, who resigned due to health issues.
This is an appointed position with the term running through November 2022.
The salary for this position is $250 per month. The application for consideration of this seat can also be obtained from Akins at Town Hall. The last day to submit the application and resume for this council seat is Tuesday, Feb. 8.
