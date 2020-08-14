PTLS Chamber's 45th Fall Artisan Festival still a go

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – For 44 years the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce has put on the Fall Artisans Festival, and with a bit more than just thinking outside of the box, they are moving forward with their 45th festival this year in a way that will comply with the governor’s coronavirus safety guidelines.
With the support of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Charlie Clark’s, their plan will enable visitors and locals alike to shop crowd-free Sept. 25, 26 and 27.
Pinetop-Lakeside Town Manager Keith Johnson said, “Two of the most anticipated events of the year are Run to the Pines Car Show and the Fall Artisan Festival. It has been hard to see event after event cancelled due to the pandemic but I think the Chamber of Commerce has come up with a great idea by spreading this event throughout the community. I believe that it will benefit all businesses in our community.”
Chairman of the Chamber Board Cyndie Shaffstall said, “The chamber is also a small business and like so many businesses this year, we have had to put things on hold. We have not been able to do a new directory; a lot of things have gone by the wayside.”
Rather than let COVID-19 rule this last effort for many to have an income, Shaffstall said they had to think about how to solve the problem of not having a festival — looking at things in a new way and being smart. The idea of having the event spaced out all over town was the culmination of many people’s ideas and she said she just put it down on paper.
The event this year will literally encompass the entire town which will allow social distancing. The event will be headquartered at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s in Pinetop which is where the raffle drawings will be held on the final day. That location will also serve as a site for 15 to 20 vendors who will be widely spaced apart from one other.
In order to more easily locate all of the businesses and vendors who are participating, a special collectible 16 x 20 vendor and business map is being created. These maps will serve to locate businesses even after the festival. The maps will be available at Charlie Clark’s, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Visitor Center at Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and the vendor booths will also have some extra maps. There are also some raffle tickets still available for the Tiny Home Raffle which can be purchased at the Chamber, Town Hall or Charlie Clark’s up until the time of the drawing on Sunday, Sept. 27.
This particular festival is one which has always featured handcrafted items for the chamber’s juried show. This year some manufactured items will be allowed if they do not compete with a handcrafted item which is already being offered by one of the participating artisans.
The vendor fee is $40, of which $20 will go to the town to pay for the Special Event License required. Vendors do not have to be a chamber member in order to participate, and according to Shaffstall, 15 or 20 vendors have already signed up.
“We will spread people out enough so there is a semblance of normalcy and all vendors will wear a mask,” said Shaffstall. “If things should change over the next two months, we will relax that.”
The mayor of Pinetop-Lakeside issued a proclamation on June 24 for masks or face coverings to be worn in public within the town limits.
Shaffstall also explained that categories have changed somewhat for vendors at the event center due to requests for types of vendors to be placed in specified areas.
Persons who may have had a particular spot in the past may be placed in a different spot. The different vendor categories are listed with the vendor application.
Native American Crafts, for example, will be in a specific area and food vendors will be placed in an area that will not be in front of a restaurant.
Though the Run to the Pines Car Show has been cancelled this year, classic car owners are encouraged to check with the chamber if they would like to have a special spot to display their car.
Event hours are Friday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to dark, Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live entertainment at Charlie Clark’s on Friday, 5 p.m. until close, Saturday noon – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday noon – 2:00 p.m.
As a 501C(6) nonprofit, the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce strives to promote tourism to improve the local business environment, foster a vibrant economy, and collaborate with the town, region, and state to enhance the overall economic quality of Chamber members’ businesses.
“Remember, our community is made up of these small businesses and this will likely be the last opportunity of the year for them to sell products. Please come out and shop local, shop small,” encourages Shaffstall.
More information on the Fall Artisan Festival can be found at www.pinetoplakesidechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.