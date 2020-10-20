PTLS Collection Center receives award

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – When the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside held the grand opening for their recycling center on July 8, 2019, they knew it was a step in the right direction for the citizens and the community. They also knew it would be a stretch financially to have the center pay for itself. But, with the ups and downs that have come with seasonal use, they are still operating and on Oct. 15 were recognized at the bi-monthly council meeting for their sustainability efforts by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) with a Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program (VESP) Silver Level Award Certificate.
Appearing by phone, Len Drago, program coordinator for VESP, along with Northeast Arizona Community Liaison Byron James, who appeared in person, applauded the town for their efforts in establishing what they called an ambitious and creative project in a time when other municipalities are deferring such programs or closing them.
“The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council has demonstrated its commitment to making solid waste and recycling services a priority,” said Drago. “Those of us who have toured the facility appreciate the creativity, research and hard work that’s gone into providing recycling and waste disposal alternatives for residents and visitors.”
James explained that the VESP was created by a bill passed by the legislature in 2012 and signed by the governor. There are different levels of recognition for organizations: copper, bronze, silver, gold and platinum. The silver level recognition, which Pinetop-Lakeside received, is presented to organizations which have achieved a measurable environmental improvement and made a commitment to measuring continuous improvement.
“It’s purpose is to recognize and promote organizations that go above and beyond to promote environmental compliance,” said James. “(Those) that do more than is just required of them in preserving and protecting the environment.”
James cited the items submitted in the town’s application which qualified them for the silver award. He said the town was able to reduce, reuse, recycle and re-purpose approximately 80 tons of plastic, metal, paper and glass. Their three-year plan is to increase that number to 100 tons. They diverted approximately 240 cubic yards of green waste to the Novo BioPower facility for electricity generation and in their three-year plan project an increase to 275 cubic yards. The town also used recycled asphalt material to build up the area around the center’s collection bins.
James said, “When I toured the facility, one of the things that stands out, and I don’t know if I am using the right terminology, but the Z-shaped base for the collection bins, I thought was a very creative way to maximize space for the facility.”
James also said that when other municipalities and communities call and ask about recycling centers, they refer them to Pinetop-Lakeside as a model in the State of Arizona.
Drago applauded the town for implementing the program in a rural community when so many centers are closing down across America. He said ADEQ’s Director Miseal Cabrera also sends congratulations to the town.
James presented the plaque to Public Works Director Matt Patterson who, according to Mayor Stephanie Irwin, was responsible for most of the design of the center and to Marcus Ramos who is the solid waste manager.
The Collection Center is located 1000 S. Woodland Lane in Lakeside, across from Mountain Meadows Recreation Complex. The center accepts a wide variety of materials for recycling including certain plastics, metal, glass, paper, cardboard and green waste. More information on the collection center can be found at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/341/Collection-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.