PTLS committee assignments

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – With the recent appointment of Paul Watson to fill the term vacated by Councilor Kathy Dahnk, Mayor Stephanie Irwin introduced a proposal by Watson at the Jan. 21 meeting regarding council committee assignments.
The proposal was unanimously approved.
Watson’s proposal listed clubs, organizations and areas of interests he is currently involved with and plans to continue association.
Those include being a board member at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, NACOG Economic Development Group, REAL AZ Development Council, White Mountain Partnership, Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) and the Natural Resources Working Group.
Councilor Lynn Krigbaum said she would like to have Watson join her on two committees to which she is already assigned — the Natural Resources Working Group and 4FRI committees.
One vacancy existed with the Humane Society of the White Mountains and Irwin said she would take that committee assignment. She also suggested that Watson report on the areas of interests that he covers that are not already covered by other council members.
Each council member works with various committees each year and offers reports at various times on updates and activities within those organizations.
Current committee assignments include:
• Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, Irwin
• Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, Irwin with Vice Mayor Jerry Smith as alternate
• Senior Citizens, Mazie Hastings and Smith
• Humane Society, Irwin
• Little Colorado RC&D, Jim Snitzer
• TRACKS, Snitzer and Krigbaum
• Natural Resources Working Group, Krigbaum and Watson
• White Mountain Wildlife & Nature Center, Snitzer
• Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society, Sterling Beus
• Blue Ridge school board, Beus
• Northern Arizona Council of Government, Irwin and Smith as alternate
• Transit Advisory/Regional Transportation, Smith with Irwin as alternate
• Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, Snitzer
• 4FRI, Krigbaum and Watson
