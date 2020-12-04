PTLS community development updates

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Community Development Director Cody Blake provided an update to the Planning and Zoning commissioners at the Nov. 12 meeting on some of the upcoming and ongoing projects in the Pinetop-Lakeside area.
- A commercial building permit is currently under review for the Golden Dragon Express which will be moving into the old Kentucky Fried Chicken location in the White Mountain Village in Pinetop.
- Blue Ridge Pet Clinic has submitted plans to add a 2,400 square foot, two story addition to the clinic and those plans are under review by the fire department.
- The Greenhouse on Woodland has submitted plans for a 3,600 square foot building which will be a permanent structure and the existing tent will be removed.
- Through the end of October Community Development has 50 new permits and six more new builds have been issued thus far in November, totaling 150 building permits for the year.
- Code Enforcement Officer Barbara Lee has been focusing on businesses along SR 260 to help improve the image of the town.
- Auto Zone has finished the drainage updates which they were required to do and grass will be replanted in the spring.
- Department of Economic Security is installing furniture into their offices in the White Mountain Village and plans to open in January 2021.
The next planning and zoning meeting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10 and on the agenda is a request by Camp Grace for a zone change to Commercial Recreation which will allow them to expand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.