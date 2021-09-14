PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The 2,983 flags placed at Jack Barker Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 10 by the town, the Rotary Club of the White Mountains and TRACKS formed both the entrance to and the backdrop for the 20th Anniversary Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony on Sept. 11.
The community gathered for an hour to take the Memorial Story Walk Through The Park, listen to many heartfelt quotes, and to enjoy music and dance performed in honor of those who lost their lives in the 911 attack. Ending with a moment of silence, followed by TAPS, the event memoralized 911 in a special way.
