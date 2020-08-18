PTLS completes a lot of business in half an hour

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – In approximately one half hour council conducted a full agenda of their Aug. 6 council meeting. The meeting was streamed live via Facebook but also open to the public with a limit of 24 persons on a first-come basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FY2020-2021 Final Budget Approved
Though the final item on the Aug. 6 agenda was a public hearing and adoption of the final budget for FY2020-2021 for the town, it was one of the most important items on the agenda as no expenditure funds may take place that do not conform with the adopted budget.
On July 16 the town council adopted the Tentative Budget for FY2020-2021 in the amount of $12,889,342. Adoption of that budget establishes the maximum expenditure limitation for the following fiscal year. Required by law, the town posted the Tentative Budget on the town’s website and published it twice in the local paper. Brought back to council for final adoption, council unanimously adopted it as their final budget.
Presentation by CEO Ron McArthur, Summit Heathcare Regional Medical Center (SHCRMC)
McArthur provided an update on COVID-19 since the March outbreak. He explained that two weeks following Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of the stay-at-home order, the hospital saw a “huge surge” of cases, which has gone on for seven weeks. He said SHCRMC joined other Arizona hospitals on June 17 in sending a letter to Ducey asking him to implement mask requirements to stop the spread. He thanked the town council for issuing the June 24 proclamation for masks in Pinetop-Lakeside (PTLS) and said he had asked county and city officials to do the same though PTLS was the only mandate. He applauded Mayor Stephanie Irwin for her leadership and indicated it had made a difference. He said they are seeing a significant decline but are watching to see what will happen when children go back to school, though they have only seen two children with COVID-19 that he is aware of.
Irwin advised McArthur that the town has initiated a campaign to collect items for the hospital staff that will end on Aug. 19. The goal is hopefully make their lives “a little bit easier,” and she expressed appreciation on behalf of the town to all healthcare workers.
Presentation and Update by Pres. Mark Vest, Northland Pioneer College
Vest provided an update for fall semester. He said since the college was on Spring Break during the initial outbreak of the virus, the college will now be able to easily transition to the Governor’s Executive Order regarding on-line classes using Zoom and WebEX. Because they are county-wide, Vest said an operational plan and protocols had to be developed consistent for all NEC locations. Following CDC protocols, NPC feels comfortable they can separate out some classes to run in an open and face-to-face environment and still provide quality education and risk management.
Acceptance of the Arizona Cares Funding
Finance Director Kevin Rodolph explained that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, included $150 billion to be used for direct payments for specific uses to state and local governments. Ducey’s office created the AZCARES Fund to disburse funds to local governments to provide immediate relief for public health and safety for the period March 1 through Dec. 31. PTLS applied for that grant in the amount of $513,071 which is included in the FY2020-2021 budget. The funds will be used to assist in covering payroll related expense for public health and safety costs related during the pandemic period. The council officially approved the grant funding and empowered the town manager to sign the necessary documents and approve AZCARES fund transfers to the budget.
Mayor’s Proclamation for August as Child Support Awareness Month
Signing a Proclamation on behalf of the town, Irwin read the Proclamation for Child Support Awareness Month which coincides with the rest of the Nation’s recognition regarding child support. The Proclamation reaffirms the town’s “commitment to strengthening Arizona’s families by providing support services to improve the economic stability and well-being of children...” The Proclamation in its entirety can be found on the town’s website at https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.