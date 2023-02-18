Councilman Jim Snitzer voted in abstention to approve the consent agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council.
“I’m not voting because I might have entered conflict of interest because one of these items is a permit for the White Mountain Nature Center,” councilman Jim Snitzer told PTLS mayor Stephanie Irwin.
The Town of PTLS website states he is an “active volunteer in many local organizations,” including the nature center, thus his abstention. The agenda was still approved with the six remaining council members’ support.
A proclamation on behalf of the town of PTLS acknowledging February as Black History Month was read by the mayor. The proclamation can be read in full in the Documents tab at pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
“Black History Month is an annual opportunity to recognize the central role of African Americans in the history of our state and nation,” Irwin said. “We celebrate the many achievements and contributions of African Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual, social and political development.
“We see the greatness of America in those who have risen above injustice and enriched our society. I, Stephani Irwin, Mayor of the Town of PTLS, do hereby proclaim February, 2022, as ‘Black History Month’ in the town of PTLS.”
Councilwoman Lynn Krigbaum then presented the annual report for Tracks, a volunteer group that assists with developing, maintaining, and improving the trail systems in the White Mountains.
“I think it’s about 20 years that I’ve been the vice-president of Tracks,” Krigbaum said. “It’s one of the most important things in my life and I look forward to working on trails again as soon as (the weather) warms up.”
She said, “As usual, Tracks volunteers (do) a lot,” adding that the organization has over 600 members that participate in community events away from the Mountain, such as “Tucson, Phoenix, all over the state.” The exact number of volunteer hours was not given.
Krigbaum noted Tracks would be hosting “Leave No Trace” on June 3, 4, and 5 at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road in Show Low. She said the date was chosen to correspond with National Trails Day, normally held on the first Saturday of that month.
Afterward, the council heard a presentation from PTLS community development department director Jeremiah Loyd. The council was considering a minor plan amendment to the 2015 General Plan Use Element.
“This came to my attention, this area around White Mountain Club Estates,” Loyd said. He said some of the club’s divisions were plotted in the 1970s and were zoned to be no larger than a single acre. Upon investigation, Loyd said he found 14 parcels that were undersized when following the one-unit per acre specified in the document mentioned previously.
“The only way to really rectify that, clean it up, is to amend the land use element,” Loyd said. “It doesn’t change the characteristics of the neighborhood. We’d be going from low density, one dwelling unit per acre to one to four units per acre on these 14 parcels.
“The interesting thing is most of (these parcels) are already zoned for that medium density. The planning and zoning commission reviewed this and voted to recommend it for approval to council.”
A motion to adopt Resolution No. 23-1658 to the 2015 General Plan Use Element passed unanimously.
Loyd remained at the podium to discuss the next item on the meeting’s agenda. “This is actually what brought this to my attention,” he told the council. “There was a resident in that subdivision that came to my office and asked if he could do a minor land adjustment, just a boundary line assignment.”
Loyd explained that Barney Sullivan wanted to amend the zoning for his land and a parcel of land Sullivan recently purchased. Sullivan was hoping the board would amend his zoning requirement for the land from “Low-Density Residential” to “Medium-Density Residential.”
Sullivan took the podium to tell the council his reasoning for purchasing the land. After his neighbor needed to sell and move the property, he decided to purchase it and combine it with his own to preserve a small section of the land that, he said, “everyone shares like a little habitat, an open space.”
Councilman Taber Heisler proposed a motion to approve the zone change, which carried unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.