PTLS Council approves wage adjustment for PD

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Town Council unanimously approved a 2021 wage adjustment for the Police Department at its April 1 meeting.
Town Manager Keith Johnson said the last time the Police Department had a new salary plan was in 2018. It was the same time other White Mountain communities made significant changes to their plans.
Recently, agencies in the region made changes to their departments’ pay scales in hopes of attracting more qualified candidates.
Johnson said that due to the current climate of intense scrutiny on police officers nationwide, a wage increase is necessary to remain competitive with others in the region to retain staff.
The Police Department generates a monthly report that council members receive and shows details of incidents and crimes in the area that the officers handle.
The wage adjustment took effect on the payroll period that began April 4. The cost of the wage adjustment will be $89,000 a year in salaries, not including overtime or retirement benefits.
The increase will align the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Department and will make its salary scale just slightly lower than the Show Low Police Department.
Vice Mayor Jerry Smith inquired about the effect the salary increase would have on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Finance Director Kevin Rodolph said it would not have a major impact on PSPRS, nor would it affect other benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.