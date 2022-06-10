PTLS council meeting

PINETOP–LAKESIDE – In less than 20 minutes at a June 2 meeting, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council approved the consent agenda, accepted Planning and Zoning Commissioner Adam Staley’s resignation and presented him with a plaque, authorized the call of election and entertained council and staff reports.
Planning and Zoning resignation
Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Planning and Zoning Chairman Adam Staley who submitted a letter of resignation on April 28. Staley stated that he had enjoyed serving on the commission and working with the town and staff.
On behalf of the town, Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd presented a plaque of appreciation to Staley who was on Planning and Zoning from June 2013 to May 2022, the last six years as chairman.
Staley thanked the town for the recognition and said, “Maybe our paths will cross again as I catch up with my professional and personal life.”
Mayor Stephanie Irwin expressed her appreciation for Staley’s leadership and said he had handled serving in that role with grace and diplomacy.
Call of Election
Asking council to approve a resolution for a Call of Election, Town Clerk Kristi Salskov stated that the town had an agenda item on March 3 for a call for a primary election and a general election, if needed. She said the town will hold a general election on Nov. 8 in conjunction with the county election for the purpose of continuing the use of the alternative expenditure home rule option. The town unanimously passed the resolution.
Committee reports
• Councilor Lynn Krigbaum reported on TRACKS, Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) and the Save Our Parks (SOP) committees. She attended a summit on trails in Cottonwood for the TRACKS organization and each Monday morning participates in the building of trails for the organization; there was no report from CPAW since it has not met; and she reported that SOP planned a meeting for the Monday following Memorial Day.
• Councilor Sterling Beus reported on Blue Ridge Unified School District and the Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society and Museum. He said that graduation for Blue Ridge schools — kindergarten through high school seniors — went well. School enrollment is at full capacity and with no open enrollment, the district will no longer be running buses to Whiteriver. The top priority for the new school year is the implementation of new curriculum for all grade levels. Given the recent occurrences of school shootings, BRUSD is preparing for enhanced security and evacuation drills that will take place at the beginning of school, along with associated reunification plans in response to emergency incidents; Beus and Police Chief Dan Barnes gave a presentation on the new Police Department to the Historical Society, and the Historical Society is eager to open the museum to the public as soon as the Public Works Department completes its work.
• Vice Mayor Jerry Smith said the Transit Advisory Council has not met, but a request was made for a stop to be added at the RE:center; the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center is in negotiations with the Blue Ridge Unified School District school board to see about extending the center’s lease for the purpose of applying for grants, such as the one for its roof.
• Councilor Jim Snitzer provided updates on TRACKS, the Rainbow Lakes Coalition (RLC) and the White Mountain Nature Center (WMNC). TRACKS is monitoring the red-flag conditions in the forest for the PTLS area to see when officials will be allowed to work in the forest on the trails again; RLC continues to work on strengthening ties with the Irrigation District but has not been able to meet due to the unavailability of some of the members; WMNC recently held its annual spring carnival and though attendance was down, the price of the tickets was up and more advance tickets were sold. This resulted in WMNC making more money than last year, which had been its best year to date. The group also received a major donation that will allow it to work on the acoustics in a large room. The money will hopefully fund putting in two bathrooms, repairing the doors and adding carpeting to that room. Land On Sky (LOS) has been inviting the public into WMNC to see its new baby owl during its socialization period that will soon end. The owl is already eight weeks old and with its rapid growth it will soon be moved from a socialization phase and enter a training phase, which means it will not be available again until he is ready for performance. LOS is also in the process of trying to acquire an aplomado falcon that used to be native to Arizona. The acquisition is part of the reintroduction project. Also, following WMNC’s shut down during COVID, it is now stressing more outdoor activities and adding more programs. The construction project at WMNC — funded by a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism for the LOS Raptor Show, is moving forward with starts and stops.
• Irwin announced that the Jack Barker Memorial Fund will hold its annual golf tournament on Sept. 17 at the Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club, and the group hopes to get a lot of participation. She also commented on the VFW’s Memorial Day celebration and the outpouring of the community at the event. She said that her guess is that more than 125 people attended.
• Town Manager Keith Johnson announced that the next budget session for the town is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He also announced that the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival, the town’s highlight event of the year, will be held on June 24-26. Organizers are anticipating a great turnout by the public. Weather permitting, officials hope to launch a few balloons on June 23, the day before the festival.
Councilors Taber Heisler and Paul Watson had nothing to report.
The entire council meeting can be seen and heard on the town’s Facebook page.
