PINETOP-LAKESIDE — With some reluctance, members of the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council renewed their agreement with the Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation Company Thursday evening at their regular meeting.
The town has been in an agreement with the irrigation company for the past three years and it was simply time to renew the paperwork. Town Manager Keith Johnson told the council the agreement did not change in any way from the one they currently have.
In the “license and minimum pool agreement,” the town pays $3,000 monthly to ensure Woodland Lake will be full and used as a recreational area. If the irrigation company does not maintain a proper level in the lake, the town does not have to pay the monthly fee, though in the past year — when the headgate was being replaced and the lake dry — town managers withheld the funds for a few months until repairs were completed, then paid the original amount due even though they did not have to under the terms of the agreement.
“What’s before you is a continuation of the same agreement that we’ve had for the past three years,” Johnson said. “It’s great to see the lake full again. Thank goodness for Mother Nature. The headgate, for the most part, has been repaired except for some work at the very top. They expect — by April — to have the rest of it finished.”
Johnson said twice in the past the head gate was damaged by vandals and that is what led to the recent repairs.
“It is unusual for an irrigation district to give a town a license to use a lake for recreational purposes and to limit the (water) releases. It is important for our citizens,” Johnson said.
Funds collected by the Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation Company are used to pay attorneys in a long-running water rights fight they have with Navajo, Hopi and Apache tribes according to Johnson.
“We are trying to preserve our water rights for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside for irrigation and recreation,” Johnson said.
Councilor Paul Watson asked if the town has any way of monitoring how much water the irrigation company removes from Woodland Lake. Johnson said they are working on a monitoring system, but it is not in place at this time.
“Can we see where it’s going? Is it filling the other reservoirs downstream?” he asked.
Johnson said the next lake downstream is Rainbow Lake and all the water in Woodland would be a small drop in the bucket if it all flowed into Rainbow.
“I don’t think lots of water makes it down there,” said Johnson.
Councilor Jim Snitzer said Rainbow Lake is much bigger.
“If you dumped the whole lake into Rainbow Lake, you might get a six-inch rise. There is no reason for them to do any of that. I have my problems with them (Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation Company), but I think you can trust them,” said Snitzer. “I am in favor of spending this money because the water rights and judication are very much in our interests.”
With water rights being a hot issue in Arizona, Snitzer said the people the irrigation district have to worry about “don’t live on this mountain.”
“They have to worry about the people in Phoenix — they have their eyes on our water,” Snitzer said. “They need to build a lot of bridges to a lot of people. I am in favor of spending this money as an investment in our water rights. It’s been a long battle that’s been through three, maybe four, generations of lawyers. Twenty years is nothing in water rights judication. It shows no signs of ending soon. We have to keep spending this money.”
Snitzer said the other side in this water battle have their legal fees funded by the federal government, so the money going to the Show Low/Pinetop Woodland Irrigation Company is vital to ensure as much water as possible “stays up here on the mountain.”
In other business Thursday evening, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council rejected an amendment to create a commercial recreational zoning district and sent it back to the town planning and zoning commission to better define the meaning of what would be recreational businesses and activities that could be included in the district.
Snitzer questioned whether such a district really needs to be established, saying, “Are we solving a problem that doesn’t even exist?”
In other business, with regret, the council accepted the resignation of Councilor Mazie Hastings due to health issues and her plan to move to California to be close to family members.
The council presented plaques of recognition to Pinetop-Lakeside Police Officers Eduardo Bonilla and Michaela Raimo for their brave actions and dedicated service during the Bike the Bluff race tragedy on June 19, 2021.
The council approved the expenditure of $108,000 to purchase two new 2022 Ford Police Explorers from San Tan Ford, due to a statewide contract. About $84,000 in the agreement will be financed.
They also approved the consolidation of town code amendments into their title 17 zoning that will clean up their regulations.
