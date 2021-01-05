PTLS council seat interviews set for Jan. 7

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Jan. 7 the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside will host their first council meeting of 2021 and it will not likely be the usual one hour meeting.
In addition to the regular council business and other agenda items, eight would-be contenders for the open seat left by councilor Kathy Dahnk, who resigned for health reasons before being seated for her second term, will be interviewed by the council. One of the eight will be selected and sworn in that same evening.
Town Clerk Jill Akins received nine packets by the deadline of Dec. 18. The names, in order provided by Akins included James Brimhall, Taber Heisler, Paul Watson, Wayne R. Booher, Mark H. Vest, William S. Roberts, Derrick Cavey, Dylan Baca and Derrick Brown.
The Independent received a call on Dec. 31 from Vest stating that after careful thought he has withdrawn his application. Vest said his recent acceptance of a new position at Blue Ridge Unified School District (BRUSD) was where he needed to focus at this time and the council has seven very good candidates to choose from.
The first item of new business on the Jan. 7 council agenda will be the candidate interviews. The council has a list of nine questions already prepared that they may use during the interview process, but they may also ask additional questions not on the list.
Following the interviews, the council will likely adjourn into executive session to discuss the candidates. The next step will be the appointment and swearing in of the individual selected who will serve until November 2022.
Following is a very brief introduction of each candidate in alphabetical order which was obtained from their candidate packet.
Dylan Orion Baca is a senior at Blue Ridge High School and employed by The Greenhouse on Woodland. He is a member of the Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission and chair of the Arizona Human Trafficking Prevention Committee; president and founder of the Indigenous People’s Initiative; youth advisor to the superintendent of public instruction for the Arizona Department of Education; board member of the White Mountain Democrats and committee member for BRUSD’s strategic planning committee.
Wayne R. Booher is retired as the Tolleson Police Chief as of December 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Northern Arizona University in Career and Technical Education; graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University ‘s Center for Public Safety; certified in the Public Manager Program at Arizona State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Booher became a full time resident of Pinetop two years ago; he is originally from Phoenix.
James Brimhall is the operations manager for Exelligent, LLC, a management consulting company, a former subcontractor for Sandia National Labs and buyer for Arizona Public Service. He is founder of Virtual Employees of the White Mountains and secretary to the Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. He holds an Master of Business Administration from the University of New Mexico with a focus in strategic management and policy, an Master in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University with focus on supply chain, and an Associates Degree in Business from Northland Pioneer College. Brimhall is from Snowflake, Ariz.
Derrick Brown is the manager of the IT service desk at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center; former partner in Matty’s Beef and Beer; former paramedic/captain at Show Low EMS and paramedic/supervisor at Southwest Ambulance and former youth pastor for Sabino Road Baptist Church. He is a CPR instructor for the American Heart Association and college group leader/junior church leader for First Baptist Church of Pinetop.
Derrick Thomas Stewart Cavey is an LPN with Veteran Affairs, Haven of Lakeside and Summit Healthcare; chief content creator with KV Media and owner of KV Cabin Keepers. He is president of Blue Ridge Little League and a referee with Arizona Interscholastic Association; administrator of Photos of the Arizona W.M. and social media for the Show Low Chamber of Commerce.
Taber Heisler is a captain/paramedic with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and an adjunct instructor for Fire/EMS/LE with Northland Pioneer College. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety and Emergency Services Management from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and is currently working on his Masters Degree in Leadership from GCU and has an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science and Paramedicine from Northland Pioneer College. Heisler is from Buckeye, Ariz.
William S. (Spence) Roberts is a catering consultant with Apache Behavioral Health Services and a former volunteer with the Love Kitchen. He was an alderman with the City of Russellville, Ark.; restaurant owner of the Italian Gardens Cafe, Russellville, Ark.; insurance agent for Johnson, Morman and Russell in Russellville, Ark. and served in the U.S. Army and National Guard with the rank of Sergeant. Roberts has a degree in Agriculture Business from Arkansas Tech University.
Paul Watson is retired from Navajo County as assistant county manager and economic development director and presently has his own consulting company. He has held the positions of town manager in Snowflake and Pinetop-Lakeside and has also worked as a realtor for Realty Executives. He is a board member for Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, NACOG EDC and Regional Council, AZ Community Authority Rural Advisory Council; White Mountain Partnership; support/board for 4 FRI, NRWG, ECO (all forest related) and executive director for REAL AZ Development Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Brigham Young University and an Associate of Arts in Business from Mesa Community College.
The Jan. 7 council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside council chambers at 325 W. White Mountain Boulevard, Lakeside. Due to the current restrictions associated with COVID-19, attendance at council meetings are limited to 24 members of the public. The council chambers will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. and the first 24 public individuals will be admitted. The town asks that anyone who is experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms not attend. Wearing a mask is also required.
